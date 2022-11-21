Blue Jays "reached out" to Cody Bellinger in free agency: report

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the market for an outfielder, and they’re reportedly chasing a big name.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network is reporting that the Blue Jays are interested in signing Cody Bellinger, after he was non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers, making the 27-year-old a free agent.

Source: #BlueJays reached out to Cody Bellinger's camp to express interest after he was non-tendered. The Jays' interest was expected, based on their prior trade conversations with the #Dodgers. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 21, 2022

The Blue Jays have been in the market for an outfielder after they traded Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners last week.

Bellinger won National League MVP in 2019, when he had a .305 batting average, with 47 home runs, 115 RBIs, and a 1.035 OPS. His numbers last season didn’t come close to that career year, as he had a .210 batting average, with 19 home runs, 68 RBIs, and an OPS of .654.

The Scottsdale, Arizona native made $17 million with the Dodgers in 2022.