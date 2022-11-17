Blue Jays interested in pair of star outfielders after Hernandez trade: report

The Toronto Blue Jays don’t appear to be standing pat after parting ways with a piece of their core yesterday.

Toronto is looking for a replacement for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who was surprisingly traded yesterday to the Seattle Mariners for a package of a pair of pitchers.

And according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Blue Jays are reportedly looking at a pair of star outfielders: Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Brandon Nimmo of the New York Mets.

Nimmo has already hit the free agent market, while teams are awaiting to see if Bellinger will re-up with the Dodgers or hit the market after being non-tendered.

The #BlueJays are one team to watch on Cody Bellinger if he is non-tendered; they are known to have interest in FA Brandon Nimmo. The Jays want to add a left-handed bat in the outfield, and Rogers Centre is a great place to revive one's offensive numbers. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 17, 2022

Bellinger has played six seasons for the Dodgers, where he most recently had a batting average of .210 with 106 hits, 19 homers, 68 RBIs and 70 runs scored in 144 games in 2022.

But it’s the accolades that attract many to the 27-year-old star. In his time in LA, he has won an NL MVP award, the Rookie of the Year, a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger, an NLCS MVP award and of course, the 2020 World Series.

More casual baseball fans might know Bellinger as “that guy with a dopey face,” as he became the target of several memes as a Dodger for his, well, relaxed appearance.

“I am not high during the games, okay?” Bellinger said in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. “If you look at me in the Little League World Series I look faded. I was not smoking when I was 12 either. I’m not high, that’s just how my face looks.”

Over his career, all with the Dodgers, Bellinger has a .248 batting average, 652 hits, 152 homers, 422 RBIs and 434 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Nimmo played seven seasons for the Mets before parting ways. He had a .269 batting average, 530 hits, 63 homers, 213 RBIs, and 335 runs scored. This past year, Nimmo batted .274 with 159 hits, 16 homers, 64 RBIs, and 102 runs scored in 151 games.