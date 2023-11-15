Blue Jays "haven't given up hope" to sign Chapman: report

While it seemed like the Toronto Blue Jays and Matt Chapman were to be parting ways this offseason, there may still be the possibility of the partnership continuing.

According to baseball insider Jon Heyman, Toronto is exploring the possibility of re-signing Chapman if he is unable to land a lucrative deal elsewhere in free agency, despite the fact that Chapman reportedly turned down a qualifying offer from the Blue Jays earlier this week.

“The Jays haven’t given up hope that Matt Chapman doesn’t find the massive contract he’s hoping for in free agency and would take something in the neighbourhood of $100 million over four or five years,” Heyman told MLB Network in an appearance today.

“Considering he already turned down more than that from Toronto in the form of a long-term extension, it still seems unlikely that the Jays get their all-world defensive third baseman back, but it’s not a foregone conclusion.”

Toronto general manager Ross Atkins implied during his end-of-season availability that Chapman would be off the team next season, but later clarified his remarks, saying that the team remains interested in him, per Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith.

#BlueJays "absolutely remain interested" in Matt Chapman on a multiyear deal per Ross Atkins — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 8, 2023

Chapman was originally acquired prior to the 2022 season in a blockbuster trade with the Oakland A’s.

During his two seasons with Toronto, he had a .234 batting average with 245 hits, 44 homers, 130 RBIs and 149 runs scored in 295 games. He was one of three Blue Jays to win the Gold Glove award this season.