Blue Jays fans aren't annoying at all, according to American survey

We Canadians are so well behaved. At least, that seems to be the consensus with our friends to the south concerning Toronto Blue Jays fans.

A survey of 999 American baseball fans commissioned by Crestline ranked Blue Jays supporters as the 11th most well-behaved fans. When asked who the most annoying fans were, Blue Jays fans ranked as the fifth-least annoying.

The New York Yankees topped the charts for the “most annoying” and “worst behaved” fanbase. The Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies also ranked in the top five for both categories.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners were the most well-behaved and least-annoying fans, according to the survey.

The respondents ranged in age from 18 to 76 years old, and were 26% female and 74% male. They were also asked ranked the most annoying players and managers from across MLB. Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve took the top spot on the players’ side, while Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa was named the most annoying manager.

The survey suggested that fighting, poor sportsmanship and bandwagoning are some of the most annoying characteristics of fans.

The Blue Jays begin their MLB season on March 30 with a visit to the St. Louis Cardinals before their home opener at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre on April 11 against the Detroit Tigers.

Most annoying MLB fans

New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Houston Astros LADodgers Philadelphia Phillies Chicago Cubs St. Louis Cardinals Atlanta Braves New York Mets Chicago White Sox San Fransisco Giants Washington Nationals Cleveland Guardians Detroit Tigers Texas Rangers San Diego Padres Cincinnati Reds Miami Marins Milwaukee Brewers Oakland Athletics Pittsburgh Pirates Arizona Diamondbacks Tampa Bay Rays LA Angles Minnesota Twins Toronto Blue Jays Colorado Rockies Baltimore Oriols Kansas City Royals Seattle Mariners

Worst behaved MLB fans