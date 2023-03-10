SportsBaseballBlue JaysCanada

Blue Jays fans aren't annoying at all, according to American survey

Mar 10 2023, 8:55 pm
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

We Canadians are so well behaved. At least, that seems to be the consensus with our friends to the south concerning Toronto Blue Jays fans.

A survey of 999 American baseball fans commissioned by Crestline ranked Blue Jays supporters as the 11th most well-behaved fans. When asked who the most annoying fans were, Blue Jays fans ranked as the fifth-least annoying.

The New York Yankees topped the charts for the “most annoying” and “worst behaved” fanbase. The Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Philadelphia Phillies also ranked in the top five for both categories.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Mariners were the most well-behaved and least-annoying fans, according to the survey.

The respondents ranged in age from 18 to 76 years old, and were 26% female and 74% male. They were also asked ranked the most annoying players and managers from across MLB. Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve took the top spot on the players’ side, while Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa was named the most annoying manager.

The survey suggested that fighting, poor sportsmanship and bandwagoning are some of the most annoying characteristics of fans.

The Blue Jays begin their MLB season on March 30 with a visit to the St. Louis Cardinals before their home opener at the newly-renovated Rogers Centre on April 11 against the Detroit Tigers.

Most annoying MLB fans

  1. New York Yankees
  2. Boston Red Sox
  3. Houston Astros
  4. LADodgers
  5. Philadelphia Phillies
  6. Chicago Cubs
  7. St. Louis Cardinals
  8. Atlanta Braves
  9. New York Mets
  10. Chicago White Sox
  11. San Fransisco Giants
  12. Washington Nationals
  13. Cleveland Guardians
  14. Detroit Tigers
  15. Texas Rangers
  16. San Diego Padres
  17. Cincinnati Reds
  18. Miami Marins
  19. Milwaukee Brewers
  20. Oakland Athletics
  21. Pittsburgh Pirates
  22. Arizona Diamondbacks
  23. Tampa Bay Rays
  24. LA Angles
  25. Minnesota Twins
  26. Toronto Blue Jays
  27. Colorado Rockies
  28. Baltimore Oriols
  29. Kansas City Royals
  30. Seattle Mariners

Worst behaved MLB fans

  1. New York Yankees
  2. Philadelphia Phillies
  3. Boston Red Sox
  4. Los Angeles Dodgers
  5. Houston Astros
  6. Chicago Cubs
  7. New York Mets
  8. Chicago White Sox
  9. Atlanta Braves
  10. St. Louis Cardinals
  11. San Fransisco Giants
  12. Pittsburgh Pirates
  13. Detroit Tigers
  14. LA Angles
  15. Texas Rangers
  16. Oakland Athletics
  17. Cincinnati Reds
  18. Tampa Bay Rays
  19. Miami Marlins
  20. Toronto Blue Jays
  21. Cleveland Guardians
  22. Colorado Rockies
  23. Kansas City Royals
  24. San Diego Padres
  25. Washington Nationals
  26. Arizona Diamondbacks
  27. Baltimore Orioles
  28. Milwaukee Brewers
  29. Minnesota Twins
  30. Seattle Martins
