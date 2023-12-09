SportsBaseballBlue Jays

Blue Jays fans are blaming Drake for missing out on Shohei Ohtani

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Dec 9 2023, 11:45 pm
Blue Jays fans are blaming Drake for missing out on Shohei Ohtani

Toronto Blue Jays fans are none to pleased with Drake right now.

The Canadian rapper, like many others throughout the country on Thursday afternoon, jumped in on the excitement surrounding the potential signing of Shohei Ohtani. Drake did so by posting a picture of himself to his story wearing Ohtani’s 2023 All-Star Game jersey.

The Blue Jays fanbase was then forced to hold their collective breaths, as many believed this could be the newest saga of what is known as the Drake curse. The 37-year-old has often hyped up teams ahead of big games only to see them lose shortly afterward, which has given him the reputation of being bad luck among sports fans.

That is exactly what ended up happening here, as Ohanti announced this afternoon that he has signed with the LA Dodgers on what is said to be a 10-year, $700 million contract.


Drake has yet to post anything to social media since the Ohtani signing. While the so called Drake curse is likely quite funny to him, sports fans all around the world will be begging for him to keep quiet when it comes to their respective teams moving forward.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Baseball
+ Blue Jays
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop