Blue Jays fans are blaming Drake for missing out on Shohei Ohtani

Toronto Blue Jays fans are none to pleased with Drake right now.

The Canadian rapper, like many others throughout the country on Thursday afternoon, jumped in on the excitement surrounding the potential signing of Shohei Ohtani. Drake did so by posting a picture of himself to his story wearing Ohtani’s 2023 All-Star Game jersey.

pic.twitter.com/skSliVftk0 — Baseball Images that Precede Unfortunate Events (@UnfortunateMLB) December 9, 2023

The Blue Jays fanbase was then forced to hold their collective breaths, as many believed this could be the newest saga of what is known as the Drake curse. The 37-year-old has often hyped up teams ahead of big games only to see them lose shortly afterward, which has given him the reputation of being bad luck among sports fans.

That is exactly what ended up happening here, as Ohanti announced this afternoon that he has signed with the LA Dodgers on what is said to be a 10-year, $700 million contract.

The #BlueJays were never getting Ohtani to begin with, let alone after @Drake posted on Instagram wearing an Ohtani jersey. Drake curse lives on. https://t.co/U103nCvAn5 pic.twitter.com/GXcFvSz2jV — Grady Sas (@GradySas) December 9, 2023

We all knew it was over when Drake posted this. Just too funny. He is the biggest curse in all of sports lmao. pic.twitter.com/BimMlbOvw4 — Dr. Dangles (@DrDangles87) December 9, 2023

the drake curse has never been defeated. pic.twitter.com/0v2YIZFZo3 — Alexis Kraft (@TheAlexisKraft) December 9, 2023

THE DRAKE CURSE IS ALIVE AND WELL pic.twitter.com/xpYngvfN8q — Joey (@DJLeMVP) December 9, 2023

The Drake curse was the final nail in the coffin, if we’re being real — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) December 9, 2023

me when the drake curse takes another victim https://t.co/SiAdaikLFh pic.twitter.com/KZqyZTFusR — alexa! (@unofficialAKP) December 9, 2023

Jays fans really got hit with the Drake curse 😂 pic.twitter.com/RjpIXsP3LE — Charlotte (@yankeeschar) December 9, 2023

the drake curse reaches another level pic.twitter.com/8X6IX1K9mh — trey (@TreyfromNY) December 9, 2023

Drake curse continues pic.twitter.com/wHYig1tgdh — step daddy (@PinponTAB) December 9, 2023



Drake has yet to post anything to social media since the Ohtani signing. While the so called Drake curse is likely quite funny to him, sports fans all around the world will be begging for him to keep quiet when it comes to their respective teams moving forward.