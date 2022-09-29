Blue Jays fan narrowly misses catching Aaron Judge home run ball worth $250K

Toronto Blue Jays fans had a front-row seat to witness history against the New York Yankees, and some fans literally had their glove on a piece of sought after memorabilia.

Aaron Judge tied the American League record with his 61st home run in a game at Rogers Centre on Wednesday night, with plenty of fans parked in the left field stands hoping to snag a fateful home run ball from the Yankees slugger.

A couple of fans had baseball gloves ready to catch Judge’s home run ball, but let it slip through their fingers into the Blue Jays bullpen.

No one got the ball 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KS1Nr3fiTr — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 29, 2022

The fellow in the Blue Jays jersey was especially distraught afterwards, realizing the error he had just made. Aside from Judge’s 62nd home run, there was no bigger baseball to catch than number 61.

Instead of landing safely in his outstretched glove, surely making him a handsome profit, the ball kicked around in the bullpen, picked up by Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann.

It was an expensive miss.

Judge’s 61st home-run ball could have garnered $250,000 or more, SCP Auctions president David Kohler told The New York Times. He added that Judge’s next home-run ball could be worth over $1 million.

Judge went the previous seven games without a home run and the Blue Jays pitched him extremely carefully throughout the series, but reliever Tim Mayza didn’t get his sinker down far enough in the zone. Judge cranked it over the left field fence to tie the American League record.

This Jays fan is sick right now 😳#AaronJudge pic.twitter.com/gp15AIeCzk — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) September 29, 2022

I guess that goes to show you bringing a glove to a baseball game doesn’t always guarantee you’re going to make the big catch.