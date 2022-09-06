SportsBaseballBlue Jays

"We expect pictures": Blue Jays fan loses tattoo bet with himself

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
Sep 6 2022, 4:01 pm
Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Sports fans are no strangers to bold proclamations, and one particular Toronto Blue Jays fan may be wondering what his life would be like with one less tattoo-promising tweet.

During the second half of the Blue Jays’ doubleheader yesterday against the Baltimore Orioles, one fan named Damon (@99_Dame on Twitter) decided to tweet out that he’d get Bo Bichette’s face tattooed on his shoulder should the shortstop hit a home run in the seventh inning.

Bichette was in the midst of his hottest stretch of the season, having already hit two home runs in the game, as well as three hits in the first half of the doubleheader.

At the time of Damon’s tweet, Bichette had 20 homers in 539 at bats this season, a decent clip but hardly likely he’d be able to pull it off a third time in the game.

Except, of course, he did, giving the Jays an 8-1 lead over Baltimore.

It took just 27 minutes for Blue Jays broadcaster Jamie Campbell to notice the tweet, and later give Damon a shoutout on the postgame broadcast.

Blue Jays fans ate up Damon’s bold proclamation of getting the tattoo.

As for Damon himself? He was, uh, tweeting through it, although he did agree that the tattoo would be on its way soon!

If we have two pieces of advice for Damon, it’s simple: don’t forget it’s okay to not tweet sometimes, and make sure to invest in a good artist, as there’s nothing worse than a BAD Bo Bichette tattoo.

