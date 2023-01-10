Blue Jays sign former all-star first baseman Brandon Belt: report

The Toronto Blue Jays are adding another bat to their lineup.

According to San Francisco Chronicle writer Susan Slusser, the Blue Jays are adding former San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Belt on a one-year contract, expected to be announced Wednesday.

Brandon Belt will be signing a one year deal with Toronto, I’m told. Deal will be announced tomorrow. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) January 10, 2023

“The San Francisco Chronicle learned that Belt, 34, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. He has completed his physical and is expected to be 100% for spring training next month after an injury-wracked final season with the Giants that ended with knee surgery in September,” Slusser wrote in an article announcing the news.

The surgery, on his right knee, is his third procedure on the same joint over his career, per Slusser.

Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi added that the deal is worth $9.3 million.

Blue Jays and Brandon Belt in agreement on a $9.3m, one-year deal, per source. @susanslusser had the deal first. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) January 10, 2023

Belt has played 12 seasons for the Giants, the only MLB franchise he’s played for to date. He has a .261 batting average, 1,146 hits, 175 home runs, 584 RBIs, and 628 runs scored. Belt had a batting average of .213 with 54 hits, 8 homers, 23 RBIs, and 25 runs scored in 78 games in 2022.

A member of the 2012 and 2014 World Series champion teams with the Giants, Belt was also named to the National League All-Star team in 2016

Belt has also played 92 games in the outfield for the Giants, though none since 2019.

Belt is the third MLB-level position player that the Blue Jays have acquired this offseason, after trading for outfielder Daulton Varsho and signing outfielder Kevin Kiermaier.