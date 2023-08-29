Blue Jays' Bo Bichette latest addition to team's growing injury list

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to be missing another major piece of their lineup.

Today, the team announced they’d placed star shortstop Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list with a right quad strain (retroactive to August 28).

Bichette has a batting average of .314 with 152 hits, 18 home runs, 62 RBIs and 54 runs scored in 114 games this season, but suffered his second significant injury over the weekend.

Bichette left Sunday’s game with the injury after the fifth inning, having previously missed time with a right knee injury that caused him to sit out the first 16 games in August after suffering the injury on July 31.

Toronto is currently sitting 2.5 games out of the final American League Wild Card spot, with their chances at a return to the postseason seemingly diminishing by the day.

Infielder Mason McCoy received the callup from Triple-A Buffalo in Bichette’s absence.

The Jays also announced on Monday they’ll be without third baseman Matt Chapman for the foreseeable future, as he was sent to the 10-day disabled list, while they announced Sunday that reliever Erik Swanson was sent to the 15-day disabled list with a back issue.

