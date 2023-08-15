Blue Jays' Bichette will be playing in the minor leagues this week

Toronto Blue Jays fans are eagerly awaiting the return of star shortstop Bo Bichette as he works his way back to the team from an injury.

But before he makes his return to Toronto, it appears that some lucky fans in upstate New York (or those willing to make the drive down) will get to see Bichette play in a smaller-than-normal ballpark.

The Triple-A affiliate of Toronto, the Buffalo Bisons, announced on Twitter today that Bichette would be suiting up for their team this week, starting with a home game tonight at Sahlen Field against the Rochester Red Wings.

Per multiple reports citing Toronto manager John Schneider, Bichette could return to Toronto’s lineup as soon as Friday, should the stint go well.

Bichette hurt himself while running the bases on July 31, and was placed on the 10-day disabled list on August 2 with patellar tendinitis.

Bichette has a batting average of .321 with 144 hits, 17 home runs, 59 RBIs and 50 runs scored in 106 games this season. Despite his injury, Bichette remains fourth in the MLB in hits, while also leading the major leagues.

Bichette last played in the minor leagues in 2019, where he spent 56 games with the Bisons (as well as four games with the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays) before earning a major league call-up.