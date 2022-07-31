Blue Jays holding “sleeves optional” beach party in Tampa tonight

Surfs up for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Pitcher José Berríos and outfielder George Springer are reportedly connecting their backyards in Tampa to host a team party tonight with a very specific dress code.

Beachwear.

“Sleeves optional,” John Schneider said, according to Mitch Bannon of SI.com.

José Berríos and George Springer are connecting their backyards in Tampa and hosting a #BlueJays party tonight. Chapman spread the word that the dress code was beachwear, so expect a lot of swim trunks and floaties on the flight. Per Schneider "sleeves optional." — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) July 31, 2022

The Blue Jays have plenty of reason to celebrate of late.

They’ve won 12 of the past 15 games, including an 11-3 record under new Schneider, and sit second in the AL East with a 57-45 record. Among the wins is a franchise record-setting 28-run outburst against the Boston Red Sox on July 22.

Toronto is 12.0 games back of the New York Yankees for first, and are 2.5 games ahead of the third-place Tampa Bay Rays.

They are currently in a playoff spot as the top Wild Card team in the American League, and it has them in the position of buyers once again at Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline.

Jose Berrios is hosting the team for a party at his house in Tampa. There’s a beach theme for the dress code. With two months to go, it was important to reconnect, relax and have fun getting to know each other more before the stretch run #TeamBonding #Thornton #Collins pic.twitter.com/rzAFgpkc7C — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) July 31, 2022

Things are cooking off the field for the club, too.

The Blue Jays unveiled a $300 million multi-year plan to “transform the Rogers Centre from a stadium into a ballpark” with an emphasis on enhancing the in-game experience for both players and fans, the team announced late last week.

Toronto catcher Gabriel Moreno was named Major League Baseball’s top prospect by Baseball America on Wednesday.

Suffice to say, the club has plenty of reasons lately to party.

