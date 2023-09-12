Blue Jays' attendance last night was their worst of the year

The Toronto Blue Jays might be in the thick of a playoff race, but things aren’t exactly looking great for them when it comes to their crowd.

Facing off against the Texas Rangers this week in a pivotal four-game stretch at the Rogers Centre that got underway last night, the stakes couldn’t be higher for either side. Toronto and Texas occupy the second and third Wild Card spot in the American League, respectively, with the Seattle Mariners just half a game back of Texas and one game back of Toronto.

Based on the intensity of the baseball being played, one would expect fans to be coming out in droves to support their Blue Jays.

But yesterday, chatter started to circulate about the possibility the Blue Jays were going to have a pretty rough crowd, based on Ticketmaster screenshots circulating in the hours before the game. Lo and behold, attendance was announced at just 23,451, the smallest crowd of the year to attend a game at Rogers Centre.

For a team that’s currently eighth in the majors in attendance with an average crowd of 37,288, it’s odd to see such a pivotal matchup have a hard time drawing fans. And without another major sporting event in town on Monday, it’s not like there was a split draw by any means.

But maybe it was just a bit of the Monday blues, coupled with the fact many people are still in back-to-school mode and focused on their children and families this week.

Whatever the case, it was a game to forget for the fanbase anyway, with Toronto seeing a manageable 5-3 deficit heading into the seventh inning ultimately turn into a 10-4 loss. But there’s always another game in baseball, with Toronto and Texas facing off again tonight at 7:07 pm, hopefully with a larger crowd in attendance.