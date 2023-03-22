You'll need a special subscription to watch some Blue Jays games this year

As has been the case for years, nearly every Toronto Blue Jays game this season will be available on Sportsnet throughout the 2023 season.

Nearly.

As announced today, at least two Blue Jays games this season will solely be available to Apple TV+ subscribers. 2022 marked the debut of Apple’s foray into baseball broadcasts, though last year’s games were available for free for anyone with an Apple ID.

Toronto’s matchups on Friday, April 21 against the New York Yankees and Friday, May 19 against the Baltimore Orioles will be broadcast via Apple’s paid streaming service.

Sportsnet confirmed to Daily Hive in an email these games are exclusive to Apple TV+, which features its own broadcast teams throughout the season with a typical doubleheader on Friday nights throughout the season.

However, the radio broadcast for these games will remain on Sportsnet’s radio network, as well as on the Sportsnet app.

The Apple TV+ MLB schedule past June 30 has yet to be announced, meaning more Blue Jays games could be added to the service’s lineup.

How to access Blue Jays games on Apple TV+

The Apple TV app can be found on smartphones and tablets, most smart TVs, the Apple TV box, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, the last two generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as on web browsers. For more help setting up the Apple TV app, check out the full list of available devices, or check out the user guide.

After navigating to the Apple TV app, the Friday Night baseball page should be available on the first screen. Any game can either be added to your “up next” feature or simply clicked into once you’d like to start watching.

Apple TV+ is available for $8.99 (CAD) per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, eligible customers who purchase and activate a new Apple device can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.