We got early access to this weekend’s designer warehouse sale

It’s been far too long since we got glammed up and felt like a million dollars — there, we said it. Hiding away in sweatpants at home has become an all too common occurrence, and we won’t even start to discuss the messy bun situation (it’s fine).

Although most of our regular hangouts with friends are now over Zoom, we miss the excitement of shopping for and wearing new clothes. That’s why we literally jumped out of our home office chairs when we discovered we’d be getting early access to Blubird’s massive summer warehouse sale.

If you’re unfamiliar with the sale, it’s one of Vancouver’s most anticipated designer events, offering up to 90% off labels like RED Valentino, Zimmermann, Frame Denim, A.L.C., and Self-Portrait, just to name some of the many — all under one roof.

Taking place this weekend, from Thursday, May 13 to Sunday, May 16, it’s your chance to find beautiful, on-trend pieces just in time for summer styling. To give you an idea of the stunning garments you’ll find upon your visit — potentially your first immersion in the fashion world in a while — we conducted an exclusive preview haul.

Running for four days only, the Blubird warehouse sale has hundreds of styles and wardrobe essentials stocked and ready for you to browse.

Upon visiting the location, we couldn’t help but cast our eyes from the accessories level right up to the rails below the ceiling, the entire warehouse was overflowing with pretty dresses, dainty blouses, and smart-casual pants.

One of the first things we noticed (and deeply appreciated) was the vast selection of options for every kind of fashionista. With the help of Blubird’s dream team, we found pieces we instantly fell in love with.

This included vibrant florals, bold leopard prints, tailored blazers, chic tees, and stylish jeans that made us want to dine al fresco with a cocktail in hand — like the good old days.

We’re big fans of voluminous sleeves and anything silk, both of which are in generous supply at the Blubird warehouse summer sale. There’s also sustainably made designer footwear, vegan leather pieces — like the fabulous dress below — and a lineup of accessories that will make you swoon.

Anyone searching for the perfect eyelet or guipure lace top to layer under a shirt or blouse can find it at the sale. Pair it with one of the elegant cropped knits lining the clothes rails, and perhaps white or dark denim jeans.

The best thing about a wealth of pieces at Blubird’s summer sale is the fact that they can be styled casually with sneakers or paired with a summer sandal for a more dressed-up look.

Living in Vancouver means we never really know what the weather is going to bring our way, and if you need to upgrade any of the forever-necessary pieces in your closet, it’s worth doing so at Blubird’s famed sale.

You’ll find premium denim by Frame, Paige, Agolde, 7 For All Mankind, and more, along with luxe outerwear from Herno.

Building even more excitement ahead of the Blubird summer warehouse sale, the secret location was revealed to Daily Hive today (see our event listing below!). To be among the first to know where future sales are being held and receive alerts for special offers — available only at the sales — those who wish to attend must get on the guest list.

If you’re among the first 100 people in line for the warehouse sale on Thursday, May 13, you’ll get a $25 gift card to spend on site. When you’re already getting designer apparel at a fraction of the price you’d typically pay, this is the best kind of small win.

Before you visit the sale, there are some housekeeping details to keep in mind. Blubird is following COVID-19 health and safety protocols: face masks will be mandatory for all guests, hand sanitizer will be available on site, and social distancing markers will be placed at the entrance, change areas, and checkouts.

There will be limited capacity inside the warehouse (which covers over 5,000 sq ft) and monitored entrance and exit doors. Shoppers will also be asked to maintain a safe distance from others as they browse the many sale offerings.

For more information ahead of the Blubird summer warehouse sale and to get on the guest list, visit blubird.ca now.

When: Thursday, May 13 to Sunday, May 16

Where: #120 — 55 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Hours:

Thursday, May 13: 10 am to 7 pm

10 am to 7 pm Friday, May 14: 10 am to 7 pm

Saturday, May 15: 10 am to 7 pm

Sunday, May 16: 11 am to 5 pm

Guest list: Sign up via blubird.ca