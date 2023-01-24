Blockbuster Video is making a comeback in BC...sort of (PHOTOS)

Blockbuster Video, a relic of the past before the age of streaming, is making a comeback in BC. Well, sort of.

While it isn’t a full-blown brick-and-mortar Blockbuster Video outlet, a few passionate citizens are keeping the Blockbuster spirit alive.

For younger folks asking, “What’s a blockbuster?” it was a video rental store that pre-dated streaming services like Netflix.

The BC comeback of Blockbuster comes in the form of a little library-style setup, but instead of books, these Blockbuster cabinets are filled with DVDs, VHS tapes, and even free microwave popcorn.

The initiative is called Free Blockbuster and originally started in America.

Free Blockbuster was started by a former Blockbuster employee who was also a VHS tape collector in California. The first Free Blockbuster was born in 2019. The project aimed to provide free entertainment to as many people as possible.

Before one passionate Blockbuster fan brought the first one to Langley, BC, there were only two others in Canada, both in Alberta.

BC’s first Free Blockbuster was started by Langley Grade 12 student Matthew Reed, who undertook the initiative as part of a school project. Reed is on the autism spectrum and is particularly interested in collecting VHS tapes, just like the founder of Free Blockbuster.

Reed’s sister Danica told Daily Hive that he’d spent over 30 hours sourcing movies, creating promotional materials, painting and decorating the cabinet, and registering with FreeBlockbuster.org for his Capstone.

“There’s lots of kids and family movies, as well as many classics or ‘date night’ features. Take a free microwave popcorn and membership card as well!” said Danica.

If you want to bring a Free Blockbuster to your neighbourhood, click here.

Believe it or not, one Blockbuster Video is still in operation in Bend, Oregon.