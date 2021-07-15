Inside Vancouver’s hotel-inspired condos from high $700Ks (PHOTOS)

There’s a certain ambiance that can only be found in the heart of a city, and in downtown Vancouver, this is especially the case.

A highly walkable, central hub for the arts, culture, wellness, and entertainment, it has everything within reach. But with a growing number of purpose-built rental apartments popping up in Vancouver, it’s rare to find new residential properties for sale.

Local real estate developer Amacon is working to change that with the launch of a new collection of homes. Described by the developer’s team as a dream project, Block is set to bring a total of 187 one-, two-, and three-bedroom condos (all of which include a den) and spacious three-bedroom penthouses to downtown Vancouver.

Located at the corner of Robson and Cambie Street, the hotel-inspired condos are being built atop a beautiful red brick heritage building, and subsequently, changing what it means to live in the centre of an iconic downtown core by offering prospective residents a new outlook on their city.

Surrounded by the city’s best arts and entertainment offerings, in addition to a thriving business district attracting many global companies, including Amazon, the location has much to offer.

Encompassing 30 floors — at 828 Cambie Street — Block has homes to suit buyers at all stages of life, including exclusive two-level penthouses with rooftop patios. In terms of pricing, one-bedroom homes start at the high $700,000s.

While the heritage brick façade of the residential building (formerly the Northern Electric building) is charming, it is contrasted by chic contemporary decor that echoes a refined hotel interior. This can be seen in the hotel-style residents’ lobby with a concierge and a mailroom.

Beyond this, future residents can indulge in a dedicated space for wellness with an exclusive fitness centre in the building, plus a social lounge for entertaining with a full kitchen, a patio, and a balcony with captivating city views.

To bring these carefully considered details and the overall vision for Block to life, Amacon brought together a team of celebrated designers from CHIL Interior Design, Architects from GBL Architects, and builders who could work seamlessly to ensure the project rolled out with purpose and attention to detail.

At Block, expansive oversized windows (complete with sleek roller shades) illuminate the elegant architecture and design of the building. Both practical and aesthetically pleasing, the interiors of each home can be personalized as residents choose from two aptly named colour schemes: Robson or Cambie.

In the kitchen, it’s easy to entertain in style with features like the polished quartz countertops and backsplash, two-tone cabinetry, a stainless steel undermount sink with a black pull-down faucet, and sleek European appliances with black stainless steel accents — from the integrated refrigerator to the dishwasher.

Brushed oak hardwood flooring can be found throughout Block homes, adding an extra touch of timeless style. Meanwhile, the bathroom (the heart of any hotel experience) is complete with a deep, soaker-style tub, a Kohler shower head with a 48-nozzle spray face, and a dual-flush, high-efficiency Kohler toilet.

For added style, bathrooms also include brushed nickel Kohler accessories and porcelain tiling in the bath and shower areas. We can already picture just how blissful it would be to unwind here after a long day.

Wondering about the laundry within Block condos? Each home has a laundry closet with a front-load LG washer and dryer to help save energy.

Speaking of closets, another impressive one is located in the master bedroom, designed to maximize space with shelving and organizers included.

As the newest addition to Amacon’s portfolio, Block gives future residents of downtown Vancouver a sophisticated architectural landmark — one that emanates opulence — to call home.

To learn more and register for VIP updates, visit blockresidences.com. Or, if you’re interested in booking a private viewing appointment, phone 236-471-4834, or email [email protected].