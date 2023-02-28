Pi Day, which fittingly falls annually on March 14, is just two weeks away, and that means the return of an annual favourite deal: Blaze Pizza Pi Day.

The fast-casual pizza chain will offer Blaze Rewards members in Canada the opportunity to buy any Blaze 11″ pizza and get a second one for just $3.14.

This offer can be accessed when you download the Blaze Pizza app and sign up for a Blaze Rewards account.

“As a brand committed to speed, quality ingredients and a vibrant experience where each guest can build their own unique pizza, there’s no better place to celebrate Pi Day,” said Beto Guajardo, the CEO of Blaze Pizza, in a press release.

“While it’s no secret we take our food seriously, we appreciate that pizza can be a canvas for creativity and good times. It’s your pizza, it should be unique to you. This year, we invite guests to bring their friends and families to share in the experience together at our annual Pi Day pizza party!” Guajardo added.

This offer is valid only on Tuesday, March 14 (Pi Day). Be sure to mark your calendar and get that cheap ‘za.