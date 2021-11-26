Here's what Black Friday lineups look like at Metrotown so far (PHOTOS)

Perhaps more and more shoppers are leaning towards the digital retail space. Or, simply, the crowds have yet to arrive in full force.

Either way, if you’re considering some early to mid-day shopping, Metrotown is looking like an ideal destination (so far).

Dozens of eager shoppers made their way to the mall on Black Friday morning, although there were barely any crowds or lineups to be found.

This year, the most notable lineup could be found at Apple, which is offering shoppers gift cards alongside the purchase of various products.

In previous years, the busiest areas of the mall would be the customer service kiosks, where shoppers could receive bonus credit when purchasing a $250 gift card. This year, that offer was extended beyond Black Friday, mitigating the potential for large lineups.

A small lineup could be found at popular clothing retailer Uniqlo. In addition to groups of people ready to enter Vancouver favourites such as Aritzia and Lululemon.

Surprisingly, larger retailers such as Sportchek and Walmart had no lineups to speak of — unlike other years.

So, if you’re looking to do some early-day shopping, Metrotown might not be a bad place to start.

Just don’t expect the lack of crowds and lineups to last throughout the evening and weekend.