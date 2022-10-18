Ikea massively hiked item prices in its Canadian stores this year

Swedish furniture chain Ikea is under fire after a study revealed that it hiked some items’ prices by up to 80%.

According to a recent report from Retail Week, Ikea’s prices have seen a monumental rise due to surging transportation costs.

British news website Metro reported that an average rise of at least 22% was found across Ikea dining furniture, drawers, beds, sofas, and mattresses.

“We are not immune to the macro-economic developments that businesses, retailers and the public are currently facing, from the increased cost of materials and transportation to the war in Ukraine and inflation,” a spokesperson from Ikea told Metro.

Daily Hive has reached out to Ikea Canada and will update this story when we get a response.

But we also looked PriceDropper.ca to check whether these inflated prices stood true for Ikea in Canada, and the results were pretty shocking.

Here are some of the items on Ikea Canada that have seen a major uptick in prices this year alone.

ÅMSOSEN gel memory foam mattress

Price increase: $100

This queen mattress went from $699 in June to $899 in September 2022.

BESTÅ storage combination with doors

Price increase: $150

This black-brown storage cabinet with doors went from $375 in January to $525 in May 2022.

BEKANT desk sit/stand

Price increase: $90

This white 160×80 cm desk went from $499 in January to $589 in September.

FYRTUR black-out roller blind

Price increase: $72

Ikea Canada

These smart wireless/battery-operated blinds went from $207 in May to $279 in June.

STRANDMON Armchair

Price increase: $80

This armchair went from $299 in January to $379 in May.

BEKANT, Storage unit on casters

Price increase: $115

According to Pricedropper.ca, this item went up from $199 in January to $289 in September. However, when we checked the current price of it on Ikea’s official website, it was even higher at $314.

BRIMNES bed frame with storage and headboard

Price increase: $110

This queen-size bed frame went from $499 in May to $609 in September.

HEMNES TV storage combination

Price increase: $130

This 245×197 cm TV storage combination went from in $549 in January to $679 in April.

POÄNG armchair

Price increase: $30

This armchair went from $89 in January to $119 in May.

SONGESAND wardrobe

Price increase: $60

This wardrobe went from $299 in January to $359 in December this year. In December 2021, it cost only $249.