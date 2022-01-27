YouTube announced on Thursday the names of five incredible Black Canadian creators who have received grants from the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, introduced in 2020.
It’s no secret — Canada is home to some of the most creative, funny, educational, and talented YouTubers ever, and the video hosting platform knows it, too.
Here are five Canadian creators who are rising to the top of the video platform, along with their most popular videos:
Nora G’s Nook
Instagram: @noragsnook
TikTok: @noragee
Artsy and savvy YouTuber Nora G does a little bit of everything, but her channel mostly features smart DIYs, interior design ideas, cooking videos, and fitness content. Basically, anyone would find her videos useful and educational. Plus, she’s exceptional at finding deals and tricks to help you improve the look of your home for cheap, so she’ll be saving you serious cash. In one such video, Nora creates a gorgeous piece of high-end wall art using gold thumb tacks from the dollar store!
“I am your average quirky, fun-loving girl who enjoys life and learning, hates to be put in a box, and is passionate about a whole LOT of things!” reads Nora’s channel description. Her creative videos have amassed a following of 116,500 people on TikTok.
Mane Yousuf
Instagram: @maneyousuf
Mane Yousuf has gained a loyal base of more than 852,000 subscribers through his funny and wholesome videos. He conducts vox pop-style interviews and challenges people to sing or rap popular songs on camera.
“By mixing spontaneous interactions with viral songs, Yousuf has created several shows that showcase his passion and highlight his personality,” YouTube details.
xoReni
Instagram: xoreni
TikTok: @xoxoreni
Toronto YouTuber Reni bought her first house at the age of 23, and has helped educate thousands with financial literacy videos, money-saving tips, investment and tax guides, and other useful “adulting” topics, like salary negotiation. She also makes videos about affordable style and beauty options and has made multiple skincare guides for people with dark skin.
“I aspire to be a resource, acquiring knowledge and sharing it with others,” says Reni. “From finance to career and lifestyle content, I aim to make complex topics, simple.”
CaribbeanPot
Instagram: @caribbeanpot
Chris De La Rosa of CaribbeanPot has been cooking delicious meals on YouTube for over a decade. In fact, his most-watched video, which has 8.5 million views, was posted in 2012! De La Rosa has come a long way since posting it and helped millions of home cooks make delectable meals with his recipes.
While Chris mostly focuses on Caribbean cuisine, his channel is not limited to them. You’ll find he can whip up a spicy Lo Mein just as well as he can cook an okra curry. After all, his cookbook, The Vibrant Caribbean Pot, won a Gourmand Award.
BGT
Instagram: @babygirl.tos
Nigerian Canadian creator Tosin Ayeronwi posts vlogs, entertaining “story time” videos, self-growth tips, Q&As, beauty guides, and casual group discourse videos on her channel. She’s been posting on YouTube for two years, her goal is “to find people who vibe with me [and my content] authentically.
Did you know that Megan Thee Stallion pulled Ayeronwi on stage at one of her concerts? The YouTuber’s life is full of happening stories and interesting ideas that you won’t be able to get enough of.