New Black-owned business directory and marketplace launches in Canada

It’s easier than ever to discover great Black-owned businesses in Canada thanks to a new national online directory and e-commerce marketplace.

The Black Business Association of BC (BBABC) launched Black Biz Global on February 1 to mark the start of Black History Month. The national directory of Black-owned businesses was created to support Canadian Black-owned businesses with their global commercial visibility.

“Everything we develop and build in the BBABC is based on current and future operational needs for our business community,” said Nerissa Allen, co-founder and president of the BBABC. “Where are the gaps, where are supports needed, and how can we address those needs with maximum impact? Currently, businesses need what I like to call ‘Virtual Commercial Real Estate’ and that is what we provide.”

Black Biz Global was developed in partnership with Indigenous web design company Longhouse Media and serves as an online directory and marketplace for consumers, fellow businesses and government to use.

The platform currently features over 400 listings, with more being added every day. Black-owned businesses can sign up for free to receive their directory listing and there is an option to upgrade to a paid membership plan to sell products.

Visitors can insert their location on the site to find restaurants, hair salons, autobody shops, and more nearby.

“We understand the challenge of trying to maintain an online presence as a small business or solopreneur, and wanted to increase value beyond a traditional directory,” said Allen in a release. “By providing a platform where businesses could also sell their products and advertise their services, we can offer them virtual retail space. The lack of which is often a small business killer.

“Any Black-owned business across Canada can be listed on our platform. Whether it is the Nunavut Wellness Spa in Iqaluit, NT, or Tommies Jerk in Surrey, BC, we’ve created a space for them to be seen.”

Allen laid the foundation for BBABC a few years ago when she began highlighting local businesses on a grassroots community Instagram page. The association officially registered as a non-profit organization in July 2020 following two major events.

“Our business was closed for three months due to COVID restrictions and we were also experiencing the trauma as a community of the George Floyd murder,” explained Allen, a mother and an entrepreneur. “Feeling helpless and looking for a way to turn that pain and trauma into something uplifting and community building was the driver to registering the organization and taking it to another level.

“We wanted to give ourselves and the community hope, and we believed the way we could make a difference was by building economic strength within the community. Helping to keep businesses afloat during the pandemic.”

BBABC supports over 500 businesses across Canada in a variety of sectors, such as Hospitality, Engineering, Tourism, Arts, Health and Beauty, and more. The association has also curated partnerships with Climate Smart and Buy Social Canada to encourage and advance positive climate action and social value.

“We will continue to raise the bar and push for excellence from our business community,” said Allen. “We will continue to demonstrate leadership and commitment to social good and environmental sustainability through the design of our workplace, the programs we develop and the actions we take every day.”