Bissonnette says "even worse" yet to come out about Mike Babcock

Former NHLer Paul Bissonnette thinks there are still stories the public has yet to about ex-Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock.

Bissonnette, the co-host of the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, brought to light allegations of Babcock’s behaviour with the Columbus Blue Jackets during his ultimately short tenure with the new team.

Bissonnette shared a story over the air of awkward exchanges between Babcock and his new players during introductory meetings, including captain Boone Jenner, where he’d ask players to see their phone’s camera roll in order to judge their character based on the content within their photos.

The widely circulated clip launched an investigation from both the Blue Jackets and the NHLPA, while sparking a debate about whether it was just an awkward interaction or a power trip from Babcock to his players.

Jenner and the Blue Jackets initially stood behind Babcock in public statements, though Babcock resigned earlier this week as coach of the Blue Jackets before ever coaching a game.

Two days after his resignation, Bissonnette says there’s still more that has yet to surface for the ex-Leafs bench boss.

“Last week, we said what we said in the podcast and obviously we were very animated about it. And we did so based on what I had heard at that point,” Bissonnette said. “Never did I call for Babcock to get fired on the last podcast. I didn’t give a flying f**k if he stuck around.”

We hope the message was sent loud and clear to the old boys club…the days of fucking with the Players are over. 📺: https://t.co/d5bZcwxXOQ pic.twitter.com/8wryQbcKt4 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) September 19, 2023

The Jackets were set to be Babcock’s most recent foray into the NHL, four years after being fired by the Leafs in November 2019. The 60-year-old coached the University of Saskatchewan men’s hockey team for one season in 2021-22 but had been away from employment in the NHL until his contract with Toronto officially ran out this past spring.

“Babcock’s future didn’t lie in my hands. It lied in the hands of the younger players in which he did even worse to that didn’t come out. And that still has been under wraps in which probably because they want to protect these guys and just what they should be doing focusing on hockey,” Bissonnette added.

“My biggest ask here moving forward is any media member that steps around the team? Don’t ask them about this anymore. Leave these players alone. This happened before training camp. The right guy is in the position now in Pascal Vincent.”

Bissonnette also said that he wasn’t surprised Babcock’s actions had swift consequences.

“If you’re thinking, ‘Oh, this is cancel culture?’ No. This is a guy who’s been known to do this, doing the exact same sh*t after going away for four years who just didn’t learn his lesson this guy has no [social awareness…],” Bissonnette added.

“He does not deserve to be around the game. He doesn’t deserve to be around these kids, and especially how to control their futures in the palm of his hands in which he seems to really flex that power dynamic has in the past and will continue to do it if you give them another job. We don’t want to see these younger players go through this bullsh*t anymore.”