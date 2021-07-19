$4,000 in prizes up for grabs in Daily Hive's Birthday Week of Giveaways

Happy birthday to us!

Did you know that Daily Hive is a summer baby? We launched on July 22, 2008, as Vancity Buzz, rebranded nationally as Daily Hive in 2016, and have been your home for news, culture, sports, entertainment, small business, and development every single day.

We’re proud to be celebrating our 13th birthday in 2021 and to keep the party going all week long, WE’RE GIVING YOU THE PRESENTS!

In our Terrific 13th Birthday Week of Giveaways, you will have the chance to win some amazing prizes. In fact, we are giving away $4,000 in awesomeness for you to enjoy.

Because summer fun is even better when you say, “I won!”

How it works

Starting on Monday, July 19, we’ll be launching a number of different contests each day.

Every giveaway will run until 11:59 pm PT on August 2. Then in the days following, we’ll randomly draw names from all the entries and contact the winners on August 9.

There will be something for everyone to be won: a Sony PlayStation 5, Bailey Nelson sunglasses, taco crawls, gift cards, and more.

Some giveaways will be available to everyone reading Daily Hive across the country, while others are for specific cities only, so make sure you know which city the contest is for.

What you need to do

Come back and visit the site daily from July 19 to August 2. We’ll be updating Daily Hive each day with new contests, so bookmark it and come back to see what new giveaways we’ve launched. Be sure to follow the hashtag #DHbirthday on Instagram to make sure you don’t miss a prize opportunity!

Each contest will have different entry methods across different social media channels, so be sure to read each one carefully.

The nitty gritty

Daily Hive’s Birthday Week of Giveaways will start on Monday, July 19, 2021. Contest winners will be contacted on August 9. Open to Canadian residents, excluding Quebec. Maximum of one prize per person.

Thank you for entering and good luck!