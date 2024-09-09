Bichette says he wants to play "forever" with Guerrero, Blue Jays

Bo Bichette hasn’t had the year he would’ve liked for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024.

But despite what some rumours might say, he made things pretty clear in a recent interview: he’d like to stick around in Canada for a while.

Speaking to Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi, Bichette opened up about his future in the MLB, with his contract in Toronto set to expire after the 2025 season.

“When I had time to think about what I want, basically, my ultimate goal really is to play with Vladdy [Guerrero Jr.] forever, to win a championship with him and to do that with this organization,” Bichette said. “I’m 100% committed to doing whatever it takes to accomplish those things. That’s where I’m at.”

Bichette has been out since July 19 with an injured right calf.

He is expected to begin a rehab stint this week with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, before potentially returning to the MLB before the end of the season, although that’s yet to be confirmed.

Even when healthy, it hasn’t been the best season for the 26-year-old shortstop, who’s hitting just .222 and recording only four home runs through 80 games. But for the two-time All-Star, he’s at least saying the right things about wanting to stick around in Toronto long-term.

“I want to win, first off,” Bichette added. “With Vladdy, for this organization… We’ve talked since we were 18 years old in low-A, we’ve looked at each other every single year and told each other that we want to be together forever and win as many championships as we can. From my point of view, what I’m focused on now is how do we get back to who we are here.”

The Blue Jays have just 18 games left in their season, as they sit last place in the American League East with a record of 68-76.