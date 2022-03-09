Bundle up: 6 of the very best warm winter clothing essentials

Although spring is right around the corner, we’re still not out of winter yet — and the Canadian weather can be unpredictable — to say the least.

When it comes to enjoying the winter weather, the first thing that you might want to rethink is your clothing. Finding warm, waterproof layers will help turn that cold winter day into a day of exploring and enjoying the snow.

In fact, searches for winter clothing on Poshmark have gone up in the last few weeks, with a 97% increase in searches for snow pants. Here are some of the best items to add to your winter wardrobe, and put your best (snow-proof) foot forward to enjoy spending time outdoors in subzero temperatures.

Rethink your base layers

Start your winter clothing overhaul by thinking about your base layers first. Not only are they a great option if you’re partaking in an outdoor winter sport, but if you find thin layers to wear underneath can make your winter weekday commute a little warmer. UNIQLO’s HEATTECH line has fibres that convert your biochemistry into warmth while looking great too. A pair of HEATTECH leggings are thin enough to fit under most pants, or a mock neck long sleeve t-shirt can layer nicely with your favourite jeans.

Keep your toes warm

There is nothing more uncomfortable on a cold winter’s day than stepping in a snowbank or a slush puddle and having your shoes soak through. Invest in a durable pair of winter boots that are weather and water-resistant. Always be prepared for icy conditions in Olang boots with their flip-out stainless steel cleats for grip. Pair your new boots with a pair of Smartwool Merino Wool socks that are breathable yet warm.

Upgrade your winter clothing

Balance your closet with a few items that make the cold less daunting. Style a pair of Anne Mulaire fleece-lined bamboo winter season leggings with your favourite sweater to be able to stroll outdoors on even the most chill days.





Layer a vest, like the Sutton from the B Corp certified brand Wuxly, for an extra bit of warmth.



Invest in a waterproof outerwear

It isn’t just the cold that you’ll have to think about in the winter, but the wet snow can soak through clothing that isn’t waterproof. Consider switching your peacoat for a highly-technical performance jacket from Peak Performance, like the Enviro Jacket that is both water- and wind-proof made with responsibly sourced down insulation.

Keep your hands warm while walking around the city and making a snowman with friends in a pair of KOMBI’s Pillow WATERGUARD® Mittens 100% recycled water-resistant shell and lining and a 70% recycled breathable insulation.



