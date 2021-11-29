19 tech gifts for the gadget lover in your life

Technology is all around us these days, from smartphones to home devices and the gaming world.

We’ve rounded up the best electronic gifts for anyone on your list right here.

Skull Candy Headphones*

Skull Candy headphones deliver sound without boundaries. The brand has perfected its take on a wireless pair with the sleekly designed Sesh® Evo True Wireless Earbuds ($79.99).

You won’t have a problem pairing these with our other devices; they will automatically do so the first time they power on (and continue to auto-pair with the last device used). Users can adjust volume, skip tracks, take calls, activate an assistant, and even select different EQ modes using these headphones — all without ever touching their smartphone.

They’re also hard to lose with Built-in Tile™ technology that makes it easy to track down either earbud using the Tile app. They also include extended battery life.

Available online via SkullCandy.ca in festive shades like deep red and pure mint, as well as true black, chill grey and bleached blue.

Apple Accessories

Apple has a slew of items that make for perfect holiday gifts.

The California-based company dropped their stylishly designed HomePod mini ($129) in new bold colours just in time for the holiday season: yellow, orange, and blue.

At 3.3 inches tall, the tech accessory fits well in any space like a table, kitchen counter, or shelf. It’s ideal for playing music, using Siri, and other smart home capabilities. Subscriptions are also available with the new Apple Music Voice Plan, designed around the power of Siri, for just $4.99/month.

For the TV junkie, you can’t go wrong with a monthly subscription to Apple TV+ ($5.99/month or three months free with a new Apple device). The streaming platform already boasts a slew of hits like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show, Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso, and Jason Momoa’s See. There’s plenty of new content in-store, as well, including the Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer film Spirited. Oh, and did we mention The Oprah Conversation? Apple TV+ is available for streaming on Apple devices, smart TVs, consoles, and sticks.

AirPods are now on their third generation ($239), and they’re getting that much better. These babies are sweat and water resistant and have an extended battery life that enables up to six hours of listening time.

Great for anyone on-the-go. Second-generation are also available ($179). For the ultimate upgrade, the AirPods Pro now come with the MagSafe Charging Case ($329). An engraved monogram or nickname can be added for a personal touch.

All are available online via Apple or in-store.

FORM Smart Swim Googles

Augmented-reality is not only here to stay; it keeps getting better. The FORM Smart Swim Goggles ($259 CAD) are the world’s first goggles using technology developed by tech-enabled swim platform FORM.

If swimming is someone’s go-to workout, these goggles could be the ideal present: for the first time ever, swimmers of all levels can participate in immersive and motivating workouts through the smart in-goggle display.

These can also keep track of and access the user’s real-time swim metrics, such as stroke rate, pace per 100, calories, and distance.

Available online via FORM Swim.

Cricut Machine

This one is big for the Etsy girls or the DIY-er in your life. The Cricut Explorer 3 ($299) is a digital dye machine that lets the user cut 100+ different materials for craft projects. We’re talking paper, vinyl, leather, cork, and even balsam wood (some models).

It’s safe to this is a unicorn crafting tool. Users have designed cards, custom T-shirts, home decor, laptop covers, stickers and much, much more. The machine uses bluetooth technology for seamless printing, and it’s also lightweight and easily transportable.

It comes in a pretty mint green shade that also looks pretty on display. Available at Michaels.

Garmin Instinct GPS Watch

For the adventurer. The unisex Garmin Instinct GPS Watch ($299.96) ensures the wearer can find their location at all times — even in the roughest terrain — with built in multi-GNSS satellite support and outdoor sensors.

Of course, it also tells the date and time (and altitude) with precision.

The case is also ultra-durable and comes in an array of neutrals like black, white, grey and olive, or a pop of colour with yellow and orange. Available at MEC.

Cable Management Box by Organized Jane

Have a friend or loved one who has a heap of messy cables? Organized Jane’s linecable box is the ultimate solution, designed by BC organizing expert Jane Stoller.

This set comes with one large 16-inch cable organizer box, seven cable clips, and seven cable ties. The Organized Jane cable management box ($30) is ideal for hiding cords, wires, and power strips for routers, computers, TVs, and desks.

The enhanced lid lock mechanism perfectly locks the lid cover to secure against electric shocks. The enhanced lock mechanism will also protect your baby and pets from touching or chewing the power cables as well as other electrical strips to keep them secure and tidy. Available via Amazon.

Roomba Vacuum

iRobot’s Roomba j7+ Vacuum ($1049) does all the work for you. The ultimate gift for a busy person, the new j7+ model is the first robot to introduce PrecisionVision Navigation, which recognizes objects and avoids obstacles like pet waste and charging cords (that means no more pet “pooptastrophies”).

The handy home device is designed to learn and map your home, ensuring a wall-to-wall clean with its power-lifting suction (part of iRobot’s Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System).

iRobot’s Home App also allows this version of the Roomba to be voice-commendable with Google Home or Alexa (an example would be, “Roomba, clean under the kitchen table” for an unexpected spot spill).

The Roomba not only cleans itself, but it also empties itself with the Clean Base® Automatic Dirt Disposal for up to 60 days.

The Barnacle Vibe 2.0 Speaker Bring the party with you with this portable speaker. The Barnacle Vibe 2.0 ($110) has been making a splash on social media, and it looks as good as it sounds. The San-Diego based company designed its latest waterproof and floatable model to perform anywhere and everywhere. Sound is taken to the next level with ultra-deep bass, adding to the superior audio quality. The Barnacle can also store up to 2,000 songs, meaning you don’t need WiFi for it to work. It includes an eight-hour battery life, a four-in-one mounting system, is dust- and sand-proof, and shockproof.

Available online via Speaqua.

ToothWave Toothbrush

Just about everyone wants a brighter, whiter smile. The next-gen electric toothbrush has arrived with the ToothWave by Silk’n ($349).

This device is the first toothbrush powered by DentalRF® technology, which is clinically proven to reduce existing tartar through electro-chemical principles. It also reduces gum inflammation and bleeding, reduces stains, and brightens teeth.

Available via ToothWave.com, Amazon.ca, TSC.ca, and Costco.ca.

Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo is an OG on the Christmas wish list. The video game giant has a slew of gift ideas for both kids and kids-at-heart this year.

The company recently added to its ever-growing family of systems with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model ($449.99), which has a host of new features like a vibrant seven-inch OLED screen, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. This new take on the switch makes the gaming experience more immersive.

There are new games on the docket, too: Mario Party Superstars ($79.99) is all about the nostalgia, with five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era and a collection of 100 minigames from across the Mario Party series.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl (a classic Pokémon adventure reborn on Nintendo Switch) are also available this holiday in a double pack ($159.99).

The whole family can get involved with Big Brain Academy’s Brain vs. Brain ($39.99), which is an easy-to-learn and tough-to-master game that will put everyone’s wits and reflexes to the test as they take on the challenges.

Tero Composting Device

Tero is changing the game when it comes to composting. This Canadian-made tech device is an alternative to traditional composting, and turns your food scraps into fertilizer for your lawn, garden, and houseplants.

Designed by Elizabeth Coloumbe and Valerie Laliberte as part of a design project at Laval University, the pair were able to bring their concept to life after raising $1 million via crowdfunding.

So far, the sleekly designed Tero ($595 for the regular, or $695 for a Tero plus) has been a fit: not only does it reduce waste volume by up to 90%, but it can also turn your scrap into fertilizer in just four hours — sans any nasty smells.

Available online via Tero.

InVintory Wine App For the wine lover and collector, InVintory’s Wine App is the perfect gift. The digital tool allows users to keep track of their collections, effectively creating a digital wine cellar at their fingertips. Bottles are added via a simple phone scan, and the app allows you to create tags to keep track of your bottles. The monthly Prestige subscription ($9.99/mo) also helps connoisseurs find their next great bottle and create a 3D replica for their cellar. Victrola’s Turntable Keep the party going with the Victrola 370B seven-in-one Nostalgic Belt Drive Turntable ($249.99). This vintage-inspired living-room centrepiece brings back all the old school feelings of a record player, combined with modern wireless technology. This Victrola model can play CDs, cassettes or vinyl (those are back in a big way) or stream from your phone. Or, if you’re in a radio mood, it can do that too. An ideal gift for the music lover or someone who is a regular host. Available via Best Buy. Arcade1Up Rotolight Ultimate Vlogging Kit Whether you have an aspiring TikToker or a YouTube pro in your life, this tool is essential for creating digital content. The Arcade1Up Rotolight Ultimate Vlogging Kit ($139.99) does everything but create the content for you. Users will look fabulous under Rotolight’s award-winning illuminated ring, which adds a soft illumination, creating an Instagram filter look (there’s also a catchlight to add a dash of sparkle to the eyes). The light mounts to a mini desktop tripod, which also includes a spot for a mic and a smartphone to create high-quality videos at home or on the road.

It comes with a mini desktop tripod, RL48-B Stealth ring-light, stand adaptor, smartphone clip, accessory bar, and a four-piece filter set.

Available via Nordstrom.

Arcade1Up Super Pac-Man Countercade Cabinet This video game essential could be just what you (or someone on your gift buying list) needs at home. Arcade1Up has released a Super Pac-Man Countercade Cabinet ($189.99) that brings back all the nostalgia combined with modern tech. While it may look like an ’80s artifact, the upgraded hi-res display isn’t like the Super Pac-Man game you (or your dad) used to play. It plugs into a standard wall outlet and includes a headphone jack. Available via Nordstrom.

Sweaty Betty Tech Running Gloves Canadians coast-to-coast can probably agree on this one: trying to use your phone in the chilly weather with gloves on can be beyond annoying. Sweaty Betty’s Tech Running Gloves ($58) solve that problem with these smart black gloves. These polyester and elastane aren’t only cozy, they also have reflective details to enhance visibility at night or in low light, helping to keep the wearer safe.

Available via Nordstrom, along with the rest of Sweaty Betty’s popular collection.

Oblio Wireless Charger & UV Cleaner

This gadget is a two-in-one. The Oblio Wireless Charger & UV Cleaner by Lexon ($104) both recharges and sanitizes your phone.

The beautifully designed and futuristic device uses UV light technology that eliminates 99.9% of screen germs in 20 minutes. Has a USB-C charging port.

Available at Nordstrom.

Kexi Steamer

This portable steamer may be small, but it packs a lot of punch. The Insta-worthy Kexi H2 Travel Garment Steamer ($79.99) operates with a high-temperature steam flow that works on everything from delicate silks to thicker fabrics.

It heats up within 40 seconds with a dual setting dry and wet steam.

Small enough to travel with on the road. Available online via Kexi in Oyster beige or mint green.

*denotes paid placement in article