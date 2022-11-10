6 places for outstanding samosas in and around Vancouver

The humble samosa might be one of the best culinary inventions to come out of the Indian subcontinent — it’s the perfect deep-fried package for spicy, savoury, and satisfying South Asian flavours.

Great samosas abound in and around Vancouver, making it hard to narrow down the best of the bunch.

You’re likely to find delicious options in every neighbourhood in the city, but those in the know should look out for these selections when searching for that one perfect samosa.

After much consideration, these are our picks for the best samosas in Vancouver and beyond.

The samosas at Sanjha Punjab are about as close to the real deal as you’ll find in Greater Vancouver. The menu is geared mostly towards North Indian confections like jalebi and laddu, but those looking for that perfect samosa can nab one from the shop for under a dollar apiece.

The samosa and chickpea plate is your best bet to get the most-a out of your samosa. Sanjha Punjab’s unassuming storefront is easy to miss, but the keen-eyed will have no problem finding it in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood.

Address: 12830 96th Avenue, Surrey

Phone: 604-930-9099

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Cherubim (@sweetcherubim1980)

One of Commercial Drive’s many health food grocers, Sweet Cherubim also boasts the city’s best-kept secret samosas. You won’t find them listed on its website, mainly because they’re made daily and change flavour combinations often. It offers both baked and fried varieties, all vegetarian or vegan — in keeping with the shop’s MO. The storefront gives you the option to pick out one (or three!) of your favourite samosas, as well as pakoras and Western snacks like chocolate chip cookies.

Address: 1105 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-0969

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kilisnackhouse (@kilisnackhouse)

For those with a taste for samosas and a little extra pocket change, Kilimanjaro is the place to be: it serves a variety of high-class South Asian snacks, complete with a seemingly never-ending array of condiments and sides. The chicken, beef, lamb, and veggie varieties come complete with fresh herbs and satisfyingly spicy seasonings. Located on Kingsway, a hotspot for South Asian cuisine of all stripes, Kilimanjaro is almost as famous for its friendly staff as for its food.

Address: 789 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-7050

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Samosa House (@thesamosahouse)

This might be the number one most famous samosa the city of Surrey has to offer, and for good reason — these things are addictive. It serves eight different types of samosa, from more authentic flavours like spicy potato and onion and paneer and red pepper, to creative fusion fare like BBQ chicken. The Samosa House is a great fit for meat-eaters and vegetarians alike, as well as those with tight budgets — many of the samosas start at a dollar each. It’s located in the Newton area, but it’s also an accessible option for delivery or takeout.

Address: 12837 88th Avenue #109, Surrey

Phone: 604-593-7000

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BABA SWEETS & RESTAURANT (@babasweets_restaurant97)

Those living in or commuting to Burnaby will be glad to know that there are some great samosas right on your doorstep. Our pick for the best in the city is Baba Sweets — it offers a stacked menu of treats, as well as authentic kulcha flatbread and entrees like tandoori chicken, but the samosa plates are the main attraction. Each order comes with two samosas, in varieties like chicken and veggie, along with a side of curried chickpeas. It’s takeout-only, which makes Baba Sweets a convenient pit stop when you’re on the go and craving something spicy and deep-fried. Which, of course, is always.

Address: 7561 6th Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-522-5211

Instagram

Best Quality Sweets & Restaurant

The crown jewel of South Asian food in the Oakridge neighbourhood, Best Quality Sweets offers a strictly vegetarian and vegan menu complete with pakoras, tikki, fried paneer, and fusion options like Indian-style chili cheese. The samosas might be the most notable selection on the menu — you can pick one up a la carte, or invest in a bargain combo with veggie samosa, pakoras, aloo tikki, and a spring roll, along with homemade spicy chutney. As the name suggests, it also aims to satisfy your sweet tooth, with gulab jamun (fried cake balls) and Indian-style ice cream.

Address: 7260 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-324-6677

Facebook