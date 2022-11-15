Five great places to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Vancouver

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is fast approaching, and Vancouverites love to watch the tournament along with the rest of the world (especially when there is food and beer involved).

Local football fans will have plenty of games to choose from during the World Cup in Qatar from November 20 to December 18. In fact, it’s going to be the biggest sporting event of the season, so get ready to mark your calendar and make some plans.

Although the 11-hour time difference between Doha and Vancouver will make most games start in the morning, for you true soccer fans, we’ve compiled a list of great places to catch the exciting soccer action in Vancouver.

Vancouver fans can catch all the FIFA World Cup action in one of Kitsilano’s most iconic venues. Hollywood Theatre is hosting The Biggest Sporting Event in the World Watch Parties, with two exciting matches each day on the big stadium screen with movie theatre sound.

For every Canada game during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Hollywood Theatre will be hosting Whitecaps House, a special event featuring Whitecaps legends, exclusive giveaways, and much more. Popular sports talk duo Halford & Brough will also be hosting their Sportsnet 650 national show live at the theatre on Wednesday, November 23 from 10 to 11 am for a special pre-game before Canada’s first match against Belgium.

When: November 21 to December 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

Mahoney’s Tavern This dining destination has two locations in Vancouver, one in False Creek and one downtown, and both will be playing World Cup matches with the sound on. Mahoney’s will be open daily for all 11 am matches and every Team Canada match. Plus they will be open for all 7 am matches in the Round of 16. Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-0234 Address: 1055 Canada Place, Unit 36, Vancouver

Phone: 604-647-7513 Good Co. Bars Good Co. Bars (formerly known as Colony) has five locations, each of which will be showing all 11 am World Cup games as well as every Team Canada match. Come early and enjoy the $13 Canadian Breakfast plus unlimited coffee during the home team games. It’s sure to give you the energy to cheer on Canada all tournament long. Address: 967 Granville Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-685-3288 Address: 2904 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-6246 Address: 3255 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-6070 Address: 2100 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-4980 Address: 4020 Bayview Street, Steveston, Richmond

Phone: 604-285-3554

The World Cup preparations are already underway at Bells and Whistles. Its Fraser location will be screening every match, including the 7 am and 8 am games. Those closer to Bells and Whistlers Dunbar location can enjoy every 11 am match during the tournament.

Kick back and take in all the football action on the massive 120” screens along with lunch menu during the week, brunch menu on the weekends, and drink specials too.

Address: 3296 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-7990

Address: 4497 Dunbar Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-4770

Gastown favourite The Butcher & Bullock will be screening every single World Cup match live and with sound on their massive 204″ projection screen and numerous HDTV around the public house. Yes, this includes the 2 am and 5 am kickoffs.

The Butcher & Bullock kitchen will be serving breakfast for 8 am starts, lunch for 11 am matches, and will also be open for every England and Canada matches. Coffee and muffins will be available for early morning kickoffs with guests also welcome to bring outside food in with them.

Address: 911 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-662-8866

