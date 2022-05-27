These 15 places have been named the best in Canada to visit

With nearly 10,000,000 square kilometres of places to explore in Canada, how does one possibly decide which is the best, especially when they’re all so different?

Canada is one of the largest countries in the world, coming in second only to Russia, and it’s home to both large cities and wide-open spaces.

Our country’s many places range from urban metropolises and picturesque towns to mountain peaks and vast forests to stunning oceans and lakes.

A new study by US News & World Report has taken on the difficult task of ranking the best places in Canada. The report identified the 15 best locales to visit in the country, analyzing both expert and user opinions from a variety of websites.

When compiling the list, US News & World Report considered a number of categories, based on the characteristics that each location exhibits. These categories included sights, culture, food, shopping, nightlife, accommodation, romance, affordability, and others.

“All of our destination rankings are updated once per year on a rolling basis,” reads the US News & World Report website, noting that travel opinions are personal ones.

“The best options for you may not be those ranked [number one] or [number two],” the website says.

But at least this list gives you a place to start if you’re hoping to explore more of our beautiful backyard this year!

British Columbia and Quebec swept the rankings, with four places in British Columbia and three Quebec spots making the list. Two locations in both Alberta and Ontario made the list, while Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, and Nova Scotia were each mentioned once.

Both urban centres and natural spaces are featured on the list, showcasing the diverse options in our country.

These are the best places to visit in Canada this year, according to US News & World Report.

1. Banff, Alberta

2. Jasper National Park, Alberta

3. Vancouver, British Columbia

4. Montreal, Quebec

5. Quebec City, Quebec

6. Niagara Falls, Ontario

7. Victoria and Vancouver Island, British Columbia

8. Prince Edward Island

9. Whitehorse, Yukon

10. Whistler, British Columbia

11. Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

12. Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador

13. Toronto, Ontario

14. Cape Breton Highlands National Park, Nova Scotia

15. Okanagan Valley, British Columbia