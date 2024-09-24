A municipality within Greater Victoria has once again been recognized as one of the best places to live in Canada — and the best place in the province.

According to the moving comparison website MovingWaldo, Oak Bay, a municipality within Greater Victoria, has been included in its latest rankings of the Top 7 Best Places to Live in Canada based on three core categories: safety, affordability, and quality of life.

Oak Bay ranked behind Calgary, Alberta (#1), Wellington County, Ontario (#2), LaSalle, Ontario (#3), and Lévis, Quebec (#4), while it stands ahead of Fredericton, New Brunswick (#6) and Durham Region, Ontario(#7).

Oak Bay has dropped three places since MovingWaldo’s January ranking.

Oak Bay TourismHome to approximately 17,990 residents, Oak Bay, has been heralded by MovingWaldo for its outdoors (known for its breathtaking views of the Juan de Fuca Strait, Olympic Mountains, Mount Baker, and its stunning beaches) and its safe, vibrant community atmosphere.

Moving Waldo cited several reputable schools, including Oak Bay High School and St. Patrick’s Elementary School, noting that education appears to be a priority for the municipality. With a crime severity index of 29.64, MovingWaldo suggests the municipality has a strong sense of safety, making it attractive for families.

While the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Oak Bay is $2,244 (slightly above the average rent in Victoria). The average property buying cost is $872,600.

The higher-than-average housing costs make sense since you’re near the beach in one of the most picturesque places in Canada. Many residents find that the quality of life, stunning views, and peaceful environment make it worth the investment.

Some local attractions in greenspace-filled Oak Bay include Willow Beach, the Oak Bay Islands Ecological Reserve, hiking at Cattle Point, and playing golf at the Victoria Golf Club. MovingWaldo says that Oak Bay is renowned for its Edwardian architecture.

If you’re interested in visiting Oak Bay, it’s as simple as getting to Victoria and taking a short drive.