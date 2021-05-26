Best patios in North Vancouver to check out this season

Whether you live in this area or you’re taking the SeaBus over to the best patios in North Vancouver, you’re in for a treat.

Prepare to enjoy great food on a patio facing breathtaking views of Vancouver.

Here are our picks for the best patios in North Vancouver.

JOEY has many locations, but its Shipyards view in North Vancouver makes the trip down to the North Shore worth it. Enjoy beautiful views facing the downtown skyline while you enjoy your meal on their heated, uncovered patio.

Address: 125 Victory Ship Way Unit #110, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-343-2649

The Gull is one of the best places to be in North Vancouver. Join them on their extended outdoor area for patio dining from noon to 9 pm.

Address: 175 1st Street E, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-988-5585

Take in the hot summer days while enjoying a cold one on the patio at Colony. The overhanging roof gives this patio just the right amount of shade for you to savour every last bit of summer.

Address: 2100 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-4980

This Tap & Barrel outpost is a great spot to catch some rays if you’re in the North Shore’s Shipyards area.

Address: 8 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-638-2339

Another stellar waterfront patio to chill out on when visiting the North Shore with a view of the city. The patio is covered, so show up rain or shine.

Address: 25 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-929-7437

Make your way to Nook for a great view from the patio, and a great selection of Italian food.