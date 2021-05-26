Best patios in North Vancouver to check out this season
Whether you live in this area or you’re taking the SeaBus over to the best patios in North Vancouver, you’re in for a treat.
Prepare to enjoy great food on a patio facing breathtaking views of Vancouver.
Here are our picks for the best patios in North Vancouver.
JOEY Shipyards
JOEY has many locations, but its Shipyards view in North Vancouver makes the trip down to the North Shore worth it. Enjoy beautiful views facing the downtown skyline while you enjoy your meal on their heated, uncovered patio.
Address: 125 Victory Ship Way Unit #110, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-343-2649
The Gull Bar and Kitchen
The Gull is one of the best places to be in North Vancouver. Join them on their extended outdoor area for patio dining from noon to 9 pm.
Address: 175 1st Street E, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-988-5585
Colony North
Take in the hot summer days while enjoying a cold one on the patio at Colony. The overhanging roof gives this patio just the right amount of shade for you to savour every last bit of summer.
Address: 2100 Dollarton Highway, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-4980
Tap & Barrel – Shipyards
This Tap & Barrel outpost is a great spot to catch some rays if you’re in the North Shore’s Shipyards area.
Address: 8 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-638-2339
Pier 7
Another stellar waterfront patio to chill out on when visiting the North Shore with a view of the city. The patio is covered, so show up rain or shine.
Address: 25 Wallace Mews, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-929-7437
Even when it’s pouring on the North Shore, this spot also happens to have a pretty stellar patio.
Address: 1448 Charlotte Road, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-2739
Arms Reach Bistro
Chilling out under their undercover area, Arms Reach is a great place to be on a sunny day.
Address: 4390 Gallant Ave #107 C, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-929-7442
BLVD Bistro
Brunch is always a good idea at BLVD Bistro this season. Join them for a great meal in their patio/garden.
Address: 636 Queensbury Avenue, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-971-5559
Nook Restaurant
Make your way to Nook for a great view from the patio, and a great selection of Italian food.
Address: 150 Victory Ship Way #160, North Vancouver
Phone: 778-340-4071
Anatoli Souvlaki
The souvlaki is to die for, and the patio is in the middle of the North Vancouver district. What more could you want?
Address: 5 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-985-9853