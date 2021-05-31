The best places to take Instagram pictures in Vancouver

It’s no secret that Vancouver is a beautiful place. With its lush natural landscape, growing skyline, and unique neighbourhoods, the city offers a little bit of everything for everyone.

Of course, there is no better way to capture Vancouver’s magnificence than on Instagram. From the mountains to the ocean, you’ll never need to put a filter on these photos.

Here are some of the best places to take the most Instagramable pictures in Vancouver.

1. The Granville Street Bridge

The Granville Street Bridge spans 27.4 metres above Granville Island and will give you some of the best sunrise and sunset shots in the city.

3. The Lions Gate Bridge

If symmetry is your thing, then the Lions Gate Bridge is the perfect spot to snap a picture.

4. The Olympic Cauldron

Vancouver’s 2010 Winter Games glory lives on with the Olympic torch at Canada Place. It looks even better in photos when it is lit up.

5. Carrall and Water Street in Gastown

This famous cobblestone cross street in Gastown gives you a view of the iconic Hotel Europe.

6. The Gastown Steam Clock

The steam clock makes for the quintessential Gastown picture. Snap the neighbourhood’s lights and cobblestone streets in the background, and you have got yourself a perfect Instagram post.

8. English Bay

Want to fool your followers that you are on a tropical getaway? English Bay is the perfect spot to capture ocean views and palm trees.

9. Giant laughing statues at English Bay

The laughing men are one of Vancouver’s most recognizable sculptures and an iconic part of English Bay’s waterfront.

10. Coal Harbour

With picturesque views of the Vancouver skyline set behind the Burrard Inlet, Coal Harbour brings out the best the city has to offer.

11. Granville Street

The hustle and bustle of the Granville Street strip make for a picture with a big city feel.

12. The colourful alley way at Seymour and Granville

With bright orange and pink walls, this alley located at Seymour and Granville is not hard to miss and will provide a punch of colour to your Instagram feed.

13. Cambie Street

Walk a few blocks up from Cambie and West Broadway and you’ll find one of the most stunning views in the city.

14. Chinatown Millennium Gate

Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood is one of the most historic areas of the city.

15. Harbour Centre Lookout

Experience the city 553.16 feet above the ground and snap a picture of Vancouver from above.

16. Capilano Suspension Bridge

Although this spot is technically in Vancouver proper, it highlights how the city is surrounded by lush, green landscapes.

17. Olympic Village

With Science World and BC Place nearby, this spot makes for a great Instagram location.

18. Stanley Park Seawall

One of the most picturesque places in Canada, if not the world, the Stanley Park Seawall highlights the natural beauty Vancouver has to offer.

19. 49th Parallel

Would this really be a true list for Vancouverites if we did not include this coffee spot? With drool worthy donuts made by Lucky’s and perfectly brewed coffee, 49th Parallel will make a delectable addition to your Instagram feed.

20. Queen Elizabeth Park Lookout

At 152-meters above sea level, Queen Elizabeth park is the highest point in Vancouver, making for some exquisite views of the city.

21. SeaBus

You’ll be able to take some of the best pictures of the city as you travel on the SeaBus from North Vancouver.

22. Kits Pool

When you take photographs of Kits Pool, you will capture the best parts of the city in one picture: the mountains, the ocean, and the 137-meter stretch of the saltwater swimming pool.

23. Vancouver Public Library Central Branch

Architecture fans will swoon over this building that was made to resemble the Colosseum in Rome.

24. Granville Island

There are many spots on Granville Island to take the perfect “Vancouver” picture. From False Creek to the “Love” mural, Granville Island is a picturesque goldmine for any shutterbug.

25. Murals on Main Street

Vancouver’s Main Street has become a little bit brighter thanks to the 2016 Mural Festival. Keep your eye out for some amazing pieces of public art that brighten up the city.