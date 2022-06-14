7 healthy haircare picks for summer

While we may love sun-soaking, that doesn’t mean our tresses share that sentiment.

Excess time in the sun can cause your hair to feel dry and brittle, frizzy and even discolour your stylist’s hard work.

Below are some of our fave haircare products to keep your hair feeling and looking its best this summer.

Sangre de Fruta

Not only can your hair care keep your strands protected but it can turn your washroom into a nature oasis. We’ve been loving the botanical shampoo and conditioner ($72 each) from Sangre de Fruta crafted with essential oils, stimulating ginseng root and soothing calendula and is 100% plant-based that fills our shower with an inviting scent. Best part is that eco-friendly refill pouches are also available for purchases so you can be fully stocked at all times.

Amika

Catch your beauty sleep, quite literally, with this Amika Dream Routine Overnight Hydrating Hair Mask ($40) that works while you catch your z’s. This overnight treatment offers a heavy dose of hydration through its formulation of hyaluronic and polyglutamic acid that boosts moisture for up to 72 hours and reduces breakage with regular use. Plus it doesn’t have to be rinsed out in the morning so feel free to hit snooze.

JVN Hair

One of the best ways to get your locks luscious is to minimize how often you use heat styling products. While we’re not quite ready to break up our hair dryer yet, we can opt for styling products that help protect your hair from the heat. Our go-to as of late is the JVN Hair Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream ($30), a lightweight styling cream that helps style and define while also protecting your hair from UV damage.

Joico



Hair stressors are not limited to heat styling tools but can also come from the environment. That’s why Joico’s Defy Damage Invincible Frizz-Fighting Bond Protector ($28) is the ideal last step before heading outdoors. The ultra-fine mist not only leaves a delightful scent, but guards against pollution particles and the sun’s harmful rays to keep your hair at optimal health.

Briogeo



Healthy haircare also includes healthy scalp care. Thankfully, Briogeo Micro-Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Shampoo ($54) is formulated with sensitive and stressed scalp in mind. This shampoo instantly soothes and relieves scalp tension and tightness while combating oily hair. Bonus, with your scalp at its best, new growth is encouraged improving the overall look of your hair.

Mela & Kera



Not all dye-jobs damage your hair the same way, so it makes sense that different treatments require different upkeep. Enter Mela & Kera, a Toronto-based brand making waves (literally) with its Wave Foundation ($41), a styling product from their Balayage Exceptionnel collection, a line specifically formulated for balayage hair. The lightweight spray provides memory for your hair to hold curls and waves, even overnight, while speciality ingredients like green caviar provide intense hydration.

Oribe

Sometimes the best way to approach hair damage is with a preventative mindset over a defensive one. That’s why Oribe crafted their entire Hair Alchemy collection, to prevent damage rather than only fixing it. High-quality ingredients like phytoceramides help protect against moisture lost which in turn aids in restoring elasticity and preventing breakage. Our pick from the collection is the Treatment Serum ($80), a fast absorbing serum that suits any hair type.

THIC

Even healthy hair can benefit from a good hair oil to seal in hair’s moisture while also providing shine and smoothing. We love the THIC Daily Hair Perfecting Oil ($55) because it is truly weightless and leaves our strands feeling as if we just left the salon and never heavy or greasy. The unique blend of fatty acids adds strength and moisture while also providing protein to your hair, amping up each strand of hair.