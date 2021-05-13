Best churros in Vancouver you should try at least once
Churros, a popular Mexican treat that is made up of a heavenly fried dough pastry, is truly one of our favourite indulgences.
Lucky for us, this sweet treat can be found at many restaurants around Vancouver.
Here are some of the top places to find the best churros in Vancouver.
La Mezcaleria
La Mezcaleria is a great option for some Mexican cuisine and, of course, quality churros. This spot offers traditional Mexican churros filled with Bavarian creme accompanied with tequila caramel and vanilla ice cream.
Address: 1622 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-8226
La Casita
La Casita serves up Mexican cinnamon-sugar coated straight doughnut churros. You can top it all off with their famous super-sized margaritas — yes, it’s actually the size of your head.
This Mount Pleasant joint is getting even bigger this year with a renovation, which means more yummy sweets to go alongside your margaritas. El Camino’s serves four churros that are cinnamon-dusted with spiced chocolate sauce — simply delicious.
Address: 3250 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-875-6246
Tacofino
With several locations in Vancouver and two food trucks, you know Tacofino serves up some seriously good churros. Topped off with cinnamon, chocolate, and whip cream — they will not disappoint (trust us).
Address: 15 West Cordova Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-899-7907
Address: 1050 West Pender, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-8453
Address: 1025 Mainland Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-8226
Address: 2327 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-8226
Address: 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-709-0015
Address: 1909 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-8729
Las Margaritas
Las Margaritas serves classic churros with sugar and chocolate sauce. You definitely can’t go wrong with your choice of margs and this yummy dessert.
Address: 1999 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778-650-4533
The Pawn Shop
Stop by the Pawn Shop and grab yourself a churro upgrade. Now with cinnamon sugar, dulce de leche, ice cream, graham cracker crumble, and seasonal compote.
Address: 1117 Granville Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-687-7474
Lucky Taco
Craving Mexican cuisine in Vancouver? Get lucky at Lucky Taco during happy hour. Grab yourself a churro that’s made up of a Mexican doughnut, dulce de leche yogurt, and chocolate dip.
Address: 1685 Yew Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-739-4677
Sal Y Limón
While we patiently wait for its new Vancouver location to open, let’s grab a churro from their Kingsway location. To lock yours down call in and order for pickup or have it delivered.
Address: 701 Kingsway #5, Vancouver
Phone: 604-677-4247
La Taqueria
La Taqueria is offering a set of three churros from grandma’s original recipe for $5.50, they are served alongside dulce de leche… yum.
Address: 2450 Yukon Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-2549
Address: 586 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-0512
Address: 322 W Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-4406
Patron Tacos & Cantina
Want to share a dessert with some friends? Patron Tacos & Catina offers six churros topped with dulce de leche.
Address: 265 Robson St, Vancouver
Phone: 604- 558-3368
Tequila Cocina
Tequila Cocina told us that patrons can look forward to crispy, warm and mouth-watering churros with vanilla ice cream and dulce de leche on top.
Address: 1224 Granville Street, Vancouver
Bodega On Main
Crazy for churros? make a quick dessert stop at Bodega On Main, you certainly won’t regret it.
Address: 1014 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-8815