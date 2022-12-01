Safe choice: 9 of the least disappointing holiday gifts you can give someone

From loud toys to cleaning supplies, there are plenty of ways to be a scrooge in the gift-giving department this Christmas. In fact, last month we even provided readers with a list of the worst holiday gifts you can give someone.

With that in mind, we figured it was time to shift our perspective from the naughty to the nice list and give you a few present ideas that are sure to please even the pickiest of recipients.

Without further ado, here are nine of the least disappointing holiday gifts you can give someone.

A specific gift card

If you know the person you’re shopping for but don’t want to take a chance on a niche item they may already own, a gift card from their favourite store will always be put to good use.

Alcohol

This one is pretty obvious. Even if the person on the receiving end doesn’t drink, they can always regift that nice bottle of wine.

Socks

They may not make for flashy gifts but between holes and missing pairs, one can never have too many socks. Everyone (except children) appreciates getting them during the holidays.

Good Chocolate

Unless someone has an allergy, liking chocolate is a pretty safe bet — especially during the heavily caloric holiday season.

Just make sure you don’t reach for the waxy cheap stuff. Quality is key here.

Spa Treatment

People are always in the market for some rest and relaxation and the gift of a spa day is that much sweeter when you don’t have to get it for yourself.

Wireless Headphones

These bad boys are a gift for both the recipient and whoever lives with them.

Lottery Tickets

These are excellent stocking stuffers, but they ONLY work provided that you say “if you win, you have to split it with me!”

This joke will undoubtedly be followed by huge laughs from the family.

Luxurious Soaps

Even the Irish Spring 5-in-1 Body Wash user can appreciate the spa treatment in the shower from time to time.

Cash

Simply the most versatile gift of all time. Just make sure to include a card so it doesn’t look like a shady business deal.