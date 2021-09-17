FoodFood News

Alberta bar wins competition for having the best Caesar in Canada

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Sep 17 2021, 11:47 am
Alberta bar wins competition for having the best Caesar in Canada
The Suffering Caesar (Sorso Lounge)

Even though the Caesar was invented in Calgary, a bar in the city of Airdrie just won a competition for serving up the best version of this cocktail in the country.

Sorso Lounge, located at 800 Yankee Valley Boulevard in Alberta, took the top spot in Mott’s Clamato Caesar’s 2021 Best Caesar in Town and beat out over 250 sips across the country who were competing for the gold.

But all those establishments weren’t just in the running for the title, as Sorso Lounge was actually awarded a whopping $25,000 for their amazing concoction called the “The Suffering Caesar.”

Mott’s also granted each top 10 finalists $10,000. Those finalists included restaurants and bars from Winnipeg, Regina, and Montreal to name a few.
Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT