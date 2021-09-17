Alberta bar wins competition for having the best Caesar in Canada

Even though the Caesar was invented in Calgary, a bar in the city of Airdrie just won a competition for serving up the best version of this cocktail in the country.

Sorso Lounge, located at 800 Yankee Valley Boulevard in Alberta, took the top spot in Mott’s Clamato Caesar’s 2021 Best Caesar in Town and beat out over 250 sips across the country who were competing for the gold.

But all those establishments weren’t just in the running for the title, as Sorso Lounge was actually awarded a whopping $25,000 for their amazing concoction called the “The Suffering Caesar.”

