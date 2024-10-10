Ever wonder what it’s like to work in an environment where you and your peers feel supported enough to reach your true potential, while also having fun and staying up-to-date on the latest technology? Good question!

For those who work at Best Buy Canada, that’s just their every day.

Offering employee perks, including staff discount, Best Buy Canada is an amazing place to work for the holiday season. Best part is, you might not even realize you already have the skills necessary for a role at Best Buy — with no experience required, the company would love to have you apply for seasonal roles!

Don’t believe us? Take it from these Best Buy Canada employees who’ve shared why they love their jobs.

Opportunities for growth

One common Best Buy Canada staff experience is the opportunity to advance to the next level within the company. No matter where you are in your career path, there are always growth opportunities.

This is exactly the case for Vancouver Store Leader Tajinder Kaur, who embarked on her Best Buy journey as a seasonal home solutions advisor. “My advice to new seasonal employees is to learn from your peers and keep a growth mindset. You don’t need a title to be a leader,” she says.

This sentiment is also shared with Brampton Senior Fulfillment Specialist Antonio Clarke, who credits his experience with helping him to meet and succeed in his goals

“Working with Best Buy Canada has been the best opportunity that I’ve been given to really develop a foundation from an employment sense, and then building myself up to reach new heights that I may have never thought I’d find myself,” he recalls.

Balance and support

Assistant Store Leader Kenneth Pang from Vancouver has worked with Best Buy Canada for over 13 years, starting as a part-time product process associate. As Pang continued to grow in his career and personal life, Best Buy was there every step of the way — and it’s something Pang recognizes as an important company value.

“My favourite part is definitely my team members. As a new parent, I especially appreciate the support and balance,” he says.

Staying ahead of trending tech

Of course, working at Best Buy Canada means you’ll be surrounded by the latest and greatest gear — and that’s a perk in itself! Not only will you stay up-to-date on new technology and products, but you’ll also be able to guide clients with their own tech needs.

Reflecting on her experience working at Best Buy Canada, Edmonton Omni-Channel Specialist Bhavneet Shergil says it allowed her to “help customers with their tech needs and I also get to stay up to date with the latest technology.”

Gain new experience and skills

Employees at Best Buy Canada often credit how their time with the company allowed them to learn more and diversify their skill sets. This was the case for Amal Sabu from Nova Scotia, as a Solutions Advisor.

“I was able to learn and develop while working at Best Buy both personally and professionally. The work culture and opportunities to learn and develop helped me to climb the ladder and achieve a full-time position,” he said.

Best Buy Canada wants you on the team

With Best Buy Canada hiring now for the holidays, why not join a team that shares your values and wants you to succeed? No matter your skillset or where you are in your career, Best Buy Canada strives to support all employees and enrich their lives.

There are a ton of positions waiting to be filled at stores across the country including retail sales associate, customer service rep, merchandiser, online order pick-up specialist, and more! Head over to the Best Buy Canada website to see opportunities in your area and apply today.