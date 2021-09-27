Best Buy Canada is on a hiring spree, here's what it's like to work there

The best jobs are the ones that serve your interests and allow you to not only use the skills you have but also cultivate new ones.

For those who are passionate about the world of tech and enjoy connecting with people, Best Buy Canada might just be the ultimate workplace. Plus, with the holidays just around the corner, it’s a good time to put in the hours and earn some extra cash.

Ranked one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers, the company prides itself on going above and beyond just providing its employees with a paycheque. There, the work atmosphere, level of employee engagement, and skill development are all top of mind.

To kick off the company’s hiring spree — which is happening from coast to coast — we caught up with some of Best Buy Canada’s tech-savvy employees to get a feel for what it’s like to work there.

Sell what you love, buy what you love

At Best Buy Canada, sharing a passion for tech with customers is all in a day’s work. That’s just one of the reasons the retailer is a magnet for tech enthusiasts.

Advisor and new hire, Princess Son, has a “growing interest in technology” that she’s looking forward to honing in her role. “I was born into the generation where technology influences our every day. I grew up surrounded by new tech and it has been cool to see how far the industry has grown in such a short period of time,” says Son.

Since there are so many different forms of tech — from movies to video games and gadgets — the stores make space for tech lovers of all sorts.

Eddy Bossert, who comes from a family of “avid film watchers” was thrilled when he was placed in the home theatre department. “Being able to apply one of the things I enjoy most to my job was very exciting when I started. Nothing makes you appreciate the intricacies of an audio and visual experience more than staring at a $10,000 OLED for half an hour,” he joked.

After all, when you get to sell something you actually have an affinity for, it makes going to work all the more enjoyable. It’s a sense of passion and excitement that can be shared with customers — and since employees also get generous discounts on the stuff they love, they can bring these passions home.

“The discounts I get as an employee are incredible,” according to Bossert. “Even small things, like charging cables, really help me feel like working here is worth more than just the pay I get.”

Have fun, while discovering your potential

Strolling the aisles of Best Buy Canada, you’re bound to be confronted with a diverse group of talented people from different areas of expertise. The company tries to make learning and growing fun by appealing to what its employees are actually interested in.

Even among its new hires, the company makes an effort to foster a supportive environment where there are lots of opportunities to evolve and move up.

Desiree Clark, a Home Solutions senior advisor, started at Best Buy Canada’s Edmonton North location last fall as a part-time customer service associate. In the spring, she was promoted to a full-time sales position before being promoted again to her current position over the summer. “There are always opportunities for growth,” says Clark.

Other employees, too, have described their workplace as an environment where they can discover what they love doing.

“Leaders actively ask for what further areas you are looking to grow in and recommend goals and learning opportunities,” says Kim Harrison, Omni Channel specialist who has worked at Best Buy for just over a month. “Check-ins with leaders are frequent, so there are plenty of opportunities to discuss how you’re looking to grow.”

“I was very nervous when I was first hired, but the environment was very welcoming and accommodating,” says Saurav Choudhury, senior advisor. “Best Buy can help jumpstart someone’s career whether it is within the company or elsewhere, as there are tons of soft skills that one might pick up during their experience.”

Be part of a community

Of equal importance is Best Buy Canada’s commitment to providing a safe work environment that prioritizes diversity and inclusion, and gives back to the community.

Bossert describes “the people” he works with as being the highlight of his day-to-day. “Talking about tech all day can be as exciting or as boring as you make it but working with and under people who actually care about my success helps motivate me to really excel at my job.”

Chatting with Clark, she echoed similar sentiments and related the work environment as a “positive and bubbly vibe.”

Employees also have access to a wide array of resources such as mental health support, legal aid, and other life solution services. Health and wellness being an important focal point, there’s a growing number of programs available to employees as well.

“The benefits program is well funded and flexible to fit your specific needs of you and your family,” offers Harrison.

Working at Best Buy Canada means being part of a company that joins its communities with contributions to education, environmental responsibility, social responsibility, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

“In general it’s a very diverse and supportive company,” says Son. “They accept and appreciate every race, gender, and religion. They prioritize the safety and comfort of each staff [member], making sure they are satisfied and content with their work environment.”

To learn more about working at Best Buy Canada or to apply for a job, go to bestbuy.ca/careers.