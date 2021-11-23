Best Buy Canada is hiring for its HQ in Vancouver right now

Anyone who has ever spent time job hunting — so, most of us — knows that it can sometimes be the worst thing ever. Even in the current climate, which experts say is a worker’s market with plenty of jobs but not enough workers, finding the right workplace can be tough.

Young people looking for work right now are prioritizing not only their health and safety, but also being fairly compensated, provided benefits, and having the ability to work remotely — at least some of the time.

Well, for all the job seekers out there, we have some exciting news: Best Buy Canada is currently hiring for various HQ positions (bonus: most of the roles are remote-first).

A perfect workplace for the tech-savvy individual, Best Buy Canada is one of many companies that have embraced a “remote first” mindset for its corporate office — currently located in Burnaby — with a new Vancouver office slated to open in the new year.

With the flexibility to work from home as often as you’d like, as well as great staff discounts, a job with Best Buy Canada could be just what you’re looking for.

Whether it’s in marketing, technology, digital merchandising, data analytics, or elsewhere within the company, there are major benefits to working with one of Canada’s biggest tech companies.

For technology roles, employees can expect opportunities to work on and implement the latest and greatest tech. There are countless projects for employees to accomplish meaningful work and truly make a difference in an organization that spans across Canada.

Not only does the company have a supportive and fun team culture, they also offer learning and development opportunities to their employees (aka more room to grow within your career).

The ability to work with a diverse set of people, to feel supported to explore all your future career options, as well as having access to resources like mental health support, is a priority for Best Buy Canada.

Sara Aghvami, the director at Best Buy Health, agrees that working for Best Buy Canada has made her feel supported and encouraged in her career.

“I’ve stayed here because while they offer you encouragement and support, they let you write your own career prescription,” she says. “They put their employees in a position where they can operate at their best because they care about people. I feel they care about me every day I show up for work.”

Aghvami, who is from Iran, particularly appreciates Best Buy Canada’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity as core company values. “Inclusive is the keyword I would use in describing our environment. Everyone appreciates each other, even though we may think differently and take different approaches.”

“Having been born in a different country, I know how important it is to embrace different cultural backgrounds in a workplace and Best Buy does that — every fibre of me believes in that,” she adds.

The company also prides itself on its involvement in the community, which includes various youth tech education programs, a long-standing partnership with BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada), and Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives.

Best Buy Canada also offers tech recycling at every store — an important precedent to set for more sustainable corporate practices.

For those job seekers who are passionate about tech and interested in making an impact within an organization, Best Buy Canada might just be the right next step in your career. To apply for one of the available jobs, be sure to check out their careers site and apply online.