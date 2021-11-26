ShoppingCurated

Here are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in Vancouver

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
|
Nov 26 2021, 9:48 pm
Crowds of people holding shopping bags in downtown Vancouver (LeonWang/Shutterstock).

Black Friday has arrived, and retailers big and small are rolling out some of their biggest sales of the year.

If you’re looking for big savings while supporting local businesses, here are some of our favourite Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from Vancouver-based brands.

Arc’teryx

The interior of an Arc’teryx retail location (Arc’teryx/Facebook)

Receive 20% off your online purchase from now until November 29 with code SALE20.

Aritzia

Fashion

Shutterstock

As part of Aritzia’s Black Fiveday sale, in-store and online products will be up to 50% off (except for the Super World and The Super Puff).

Dipt Vancity


Vancouver’s longest-running streetwear and sneaker boutique will offer 20% off all in-stock merchandise, including already reduced items.

Herschel

Herschel Vancouver Gastown

Inside the Herschel Vancouver flagship store in Gastown. (Herschel Supply Co.)

For Black Friday, Herschel will offer tiered discounts and door crashers throughout the weekend:

  • $15 off orders of $90 or more
  • $35 off orders of $150 or more
  • $60 off orders of $200 or more

As for Cyber Monday deals, be sure to keep an eye here and on their website when details are made available.

Indochino

Indochino

Almost all items will be on sale during Indochino’s biggest sale of the year, including custom suits, shirts, coats, casual wear, and more. The sale is on from now through November 29.

  • Custom suits from $389.99 (save $190)
  • New FW21 custom suits for $439.99 (save $100)
  • New bomber jackets $199.99 (save $70)
  • Custom overcoats from $269.99 (save $130)
  • Three custom shirts for $189.99 (save $50)
  • On Cyber Monday, get 10% off sitewide when you spend $399 with code CYBMON

Kit + Ace

Kit and Ace Metrotown pop-up/Kit and Ace

Kit + Ace is offering up to 40% off sitewide depending on how much you spend, plus free shipping on all orders:

  • Spend up to $99 and get free shipping
  • Spend $100 get 20% off
  • Spend $300 get 30% off
  • Spend $600 get 40% off

John Fluevog

 

Save up to 60% on almost 200 items online, plus free shipping on all domestic orders.

Livestock

championship shop

livestockcanada/Instagram

Livestock’s Black Friday Sale is live, offering up to 70% off popular brands like Adidas, Nike, Jordan, and Converse.

Lululemon

lululemon

Lululemon at Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby. (Shutterstock)

Lululemon has hundreds of items marked down, including Men’s and Women’s apparel, as well as accessories. Deals are available in-app, in-store, and online but be advised that all purchases are final.

Native Shoes

(Facebook / Native Shoes)

Native Shoes’ Black Friday sale starts on November 26 and will include up to 50% off on select styles for both children and adults. This includes the Jefferson, which is the brand’s bestseller in select colourways.

No Days Wasted

 

No Days Wasted is offering 40% off on all orders based on the amount you spend:

  • Spend $50, take 30% off
  • Spend $50+, take 35% off
  • Spend $100+, take 40% off

Reigning Champ

warehouse sale

Reighing Champ’s brick-and-mortar location on West 4th Avenue (Reigning Champ/Facebook)

Select classic and seasonal styles for men and women will be 25% to 35% off both in-store and online from November 26 to 29.

Rep Your Colours

rep your colours

Rep Your Colours has opened a new pop-up at the Village in Park Royal (Daily Hive Vancouver).

Located at the Village in Park Royal, Rep Your Colours will be offering Adidas Canucks Black Skate jerseys at $149.99 ($50) off and buy-one-get-one-free hats from November 22 to 28.

Smash + Tess

 

For Smash Friday, Smash + Tess will offer up to 70% off women’s, men’s, and mini products.

Vessi

everyday move

(Vessi)

Vessi’s beloved waterproof sneakers (and now slippers) will be up to 30% off sitewide, plus a $25 gift certificate for every $110 spent.

  • Cityscapes for $99 (regular $135)
  • Weekend in Latte beige for $115 (regular $165)
  • Kids Weekends for $77.90 (regular $95)
  • Sunday Slippers for $93.50 (regular $110)

YYoga

YYOGA/WNORTH

YYoga is offering a wide selection of both in-studio and remote deals from now until Monday at midnight.

  • YYoga at Home annual subscription for $99 (save $35)
  • Six Live Studio Feeds for $60
  • 15 in-studio classes for $199 (regular $390)
  • 5 classes for $79 (regular $99)

