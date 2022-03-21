Two Canadian girls were killed in a fatal Florida crash on Saturday, and the community has swiftly come to the aid of the family.

Lawyer Pieter Kort, his wife, and his three children were driving in a van in Jacksonville, Florida, when it was struck from behind by a cement truck, according to a Facebook post by Ed Kafka, Pieter’s law partner.

As of Monday, over $300,000 has already been raised for the family from Belleville, Ontario, just a day after a campaign was posted on GoFundMe.

“We ask that the community pray for the young Souls that have been lost and continue to pray for the recovery of the rest of the Family,” Kafka wrote. “The Kort Family have been a pillar in this community and are deserving of our support.”

Kafka said the two youngest daughters, Madeline (13) and Joni (10), were killed in the crash. The eldest daughter, Hannah (16), and mom, Jamie, are in critical condition. Pieter and his son, Ethan (15), are recovering from injuries.

The GoFundMe donations will go towards supporting the family as they face challenging times ahead.

“While we don’t know the specifics of this journey, we know the road ahead will be long and fraught with immeasurable grief,” wrote the organizer of the fundraiser, Lindsay Young. “Your love, support, and prayers are appreciated during this time.”

The school district that the Kort children attend shared their condolences in a statement on Twitter.

“The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board is deeply saddened by the news of a tragic accident that involved the passing of two students and two other students who are critically injured,” reads the statement.

ALCDSB is deeply saddened by the news of a tragic accident involving one of our families. This news is heart breaking and a tremendous loss in our community. Please continue to keep the family and the Nicholson & St. Joseph Catholic School communities in your thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/yJElVPas4y — ALCDSB (@alcdsb) March 20, 2022

The Humber Valley Hockey Association also shared the GoFundMe campaign, saying that one of their coaches is the brother of Pieter Kort.

“Unimaginable tragedy struck members of our community this weekend,” the association said in a Facebook post.

There were no updates on the conditions of the family as of Monday afternoon.

You can support the family by donating here.