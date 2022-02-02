Beijing bests Tokyo's cardboard with remote-controlled beds at Olympics

The 2022 Beijing Olympics didn’t take athlete complaints of cardboard beds from last year’s Summer Games in Tokyo lying down.

And they’ve levelled up.

Athletes at the 2022 Winter Games will sleep soundly in remote-controlled beds with what appear to be eight control settings — including zero-gravity — to help rest for and recover from their events.

Mikael Kingsbury, a freestyle skier and gold medal hopeful for Canada, confirmed the upgraded athlete beds on his Twitter account.

“Everyone who’s asking,” he said in the tweet that features him knocking on a solid metal bed frame.

It seems to be a step up from the cardboard beds, made from high-resistance lightweight cardboard with a weight capacity of 440 pounds, that summer Olympians slept on at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, held last summer.

Summer Britcher, American luge athlete and two-time Olympian, went viral last week after sharing a TikTok video showcasing Beijing’s new remote-control beds that vastly outperform the cardboard offerings to hit the hay in Tokyo some eight months ago.

“I am so excited you asked this question because I have something incredible to share,” Britcher said in the TikTok video, which has over 359,000 views and 55,000 likes. “Because not only do we not have cardboard beds here, but it’s as if the Beijing organizing committee said, ‘How can we just absolutely just one up Tokyo?'”