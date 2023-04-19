Calling all Vancouverites! This is your final week to shop at Bed Bath & Beyond here in Canada and if you move fast you can still get amazing deals.

According to a promotional email from Bed Bath & Beyond, these are the “final days to save” at the Canadian store closing sales. Shoppers can save 60% to 80% off the lowest ticketed prices.

At the Vancouver store, located at 1740 West Broadway, signs announce that there are five days left until closing, so the final day of operation seems like it’ll be Monday, April 24.

The former retail giant is set to close all 54 Canadian stores for good, liquidating its inventory as part of its “planned Canadian wind-down,” the company told Daily Hive.

Every department has deals, including bedding, bath, kitchen, dining, outdoor and holiday, home decor, furniture, curtains and windows, storage and organization, cleaning, beauty, health and fitness, luggage, and pet.

We spotted some incredible deals on hot appliances, so if you’re in the market, here’s a taste of what you can find at Bed Bath & Beyond in Vancouver:

Cuisinart stand mixers were advertised as $160 – far less than the typical retail price of $400. Nespresso machines were also a good deal, as were Bissell vacuums.

A Nespresso machine that usually sells for $320 is now $128 and a cordless vacuum that’s usually $599 is now $240.

But many shelves in the store are empty and some covetable product lines have sold out already.

There are still a ton of decor items like rugs and pillows for sale as well as bedding, health and fitness products, and more.

Will you be dropping by Bed Bath & Beyond in its final days?