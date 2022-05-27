An aggressive bear could ruin plans for campers in Squamish

A popular camping destination in Squamish is now closed indefinitely as there’s a bear in the area breaking and entering into tents.

Recreation Sites and Trails BC posted a notice that the Cat Lake site is closed indefinitely “due to the presence of an aggressive bear.”

“This bear is actively seeking food from campers and entering tents to acquire it,” they wrote in their notice. “Remember to use bear-aware camping practices. Always secure your food and garbage. NEVER keep food in your tent.”

Each year, the site has multiple bear problems. Now, it seems that there’s at least one aggressive bear in search of a snack who’s putting an end to camping in the area for now.

The District of Squamish says to find an alternative camping area in the meantime.