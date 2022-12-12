Here are the BCLiquor store hours for the holiday season

The holidays mean spending time with loved ones while over-indulging in food and, of course, imbibing with all the best sips of the season.

Just as you’re likely planning out when to do the grocery shopping for holiday dinners, you’re likely setting time in your calendar for some liquor store stops, too.

As we head into the holiday season, the province’s BCLiquor stores will also be heading into its special holiday scheduling, so be sure to plan ahead.

The BCL will be closed on December 25 and January 1 for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, respectively – don’t be that person who forgets to bring a bottle of wine to dinner because the BCL was closed.

Stores will be open with modified hours on December 26 for Boxing Day, from 11 am to 6 pm.

Check out the BCLiquor Stores website to find exact store hours for each location.