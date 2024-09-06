Who’s excited for the cozy days of fall around the corner? We know we are!

As the crisp evenings begin to creep in, there’s nothing quite like curling up with a delicious beverage that captures the season’s essence perfectly.

Whether you prefer to savour a robust red wine with dinner or mix up a crowd-pleasing cocktail for friends, BCLIQUOR’s Autumn-inspired collection has something for every moment.

With that in mind, here are six must-try seasonal sips available at your local BCLIQUOR now.

This robust and spicy red wine features aromas of black cherry, raspberry, blueberry, cocoa, and oak.

On first sip, you’ll taste luscious flavors of ripe raspberry, juicy cherry, and boysenberry that glide into soft tannins and a mouthwatering finish. It’s the perfect companion to hearty Italian dishes like lasagna, as well as grilled steak and stews.

This lively wine boasts a rich bouquet of melon, grapefruit, and tropical fruit flavours with a lemon-edged, mineral acidity.

It offers a well-balanced palate and a strong finish, pairing well with fish or spicy dishes.

A classic for a reason, Campari is a vibrant Italian aperitif known for its striking red hue.

It’s got a bold, bitter, and bright flavour with hints of grapefruit, and delivers a complex taste profile that’s both refreshing and invigorating. A standard in any cabinet, Campari mixes into a wide range of cocktails like Negronis or Boulevardiers or can be served simply with soda.

Espolon Tequila Blanco is a fresh and vibrant tequila with vivid aromas of salted lime, bell pepper, and candied cinnamon.

This has a perfectly smooth and balanced taste profile, with notes of rich agave, vanilla bean, and hints of spice. It’s great enjoyed on the rocks or in any classic tequila cocktail like a Paloma or Marg.

Chase My Tail Pale Ale pours a vibrant burnt orange colour, and its noticeable hoppy aroma greets you right before your first sip.

With playful hints of citrus and grapefruit and a sturdy malt backbone to keep things grounded, this one makes for a crisp, thirst-quenching pale ale perfect for any fall evening.

Made right here in BC, Verve vodka sodas always pack in the flavour. Choose the Variety 12-Pack to try a selection of mixes like Peach Blackberry, Watermelon Raspberry, Wild Strawberry and Lemon, and Grapefruit Elderflower.

These bubbly delights are refreshingly light, with 2g of sugar and just 115 calories per 355ml can.

To learn more about these products, or discover even more perfect-for-fall wines, beers, and spirits, visit your nearest BCLIQUOR now, or click here to explore. As always, enjoy responsibly!