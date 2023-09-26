Yes, you read that right: $68 million. This isn’t just a jackpot; it’s record-breaking history in the making and there’s a 100% chance someone in Canada will win!

For the first time ever, the LOTTO 6/49 draw has reached new heights with a $68 million Gold Ball Jackpot, and the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) is giving you a golden opportunity to win. We’re celebrating this monumental moment by giving away 6,800 free tickets and adding a special touch of glitter to the occasion.

Here’s how it will work: to get your free ticket, you’ve got to flaunt your golden spirit in-store this Wednesday when the life-changing Gold Ball Jackpot is up for grabs. So, put on any and all of your most brilliant gold attire and visit one of our participating retail locations, starting at 12 pm PDT on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, to claim your free $3 ticket, while quantities last.1

Everyday gold jewelry won’t cut it this time; your gold attire must be extra visible for our retailers to see. Dig out that gold hat, put on those shimmering shoes, sparkling scarves, glimmering dresses, twinkling ties, and showstopping jackets… we want to see you feeling golden from head to toe!

As is true of every LOTTO 6/49 draw, each $3 ticket gives you the chance to play for a multi-million-dollar prize. The Gold Ball Jackpot prize is never shared and has grown to a whopping $68 million! To win, your ticket must match the unique 10-digit Gold Ball number. The other is the $5 million Classic Draw we all know and love, where the jackpot is awarded to the winning 6/6 number selection, and subsidiary prizes are won by matching as few as 2/6 numbers.

The question is, are you feeling so golden that you could be LOTTO 6/49’s next millionaire? Get your outfit ready and wear it with pride. This is your time. This is your golden moment. Mark your calendars for September 27, 2023, to claim your free ticket, and get ready to shout from the mountaintops, “I’m FEELING GOLDEN!”

Dig into all the golden details here.

Know your limit, play within it. Must be 19+ to play.