A wildflower festival is happening near the Rocky Mountains this summer

Imagine yourself in magical meadows of alpine flowers this summer as golden hour illuminates the mountains surrounding you.

The Revelstoke Wildflower Festival is happening in early August and will align with the optimal blooming times for breathtaking wildflowers in the wilds of BC.

There are so many ways to experience these colourful blooms. “You can bike or drive up the Meadows in the Sky Parkway, use the gondola at Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR), hike up RMR and at the National Parks, and mountain bike at Frisbee Ridge and Keystone,” a Revelstoke Tourism rep told Daily Hive.

So whether you’re on your bike, in your car, or on your feet – you can take in the flowers and join in flower-themed activations throughout Revelstoke during the festival, taking in the sights and music.

Confirmed events happening during the festival include:

Invasive Species Identification Walks

Wildflower Photography workshop

Alpine Adaptions Wildflower walks

DIY Watercolour station

Drop-In Wildflower portraits

Hike & Paint workshop

Wildflower High Tea at Revelation Lodge

And if you’re not in town during the festival, there’s still lots going on in Revelstoke, including live music downtown every day in July and August and a farmers’ market every Saturday.

Revelstoke is a six-hour drive from Vancouver. It’s a great place to stop on a road trip, but there are also many places to stay in town if you want to explore “Revy” more. Plus, it’s quite pedestrian-friendly no matter where you stay in town.

For places to stay, you can try Sutton Place at the ski resort close to the gondola for a convenient option. Plus, you can check out some of the heritage accommodations in town, like The Copeland, Courthouse Inn, and Holten Heritage B&B, and the new MicrOcubes at Snowforest campground in Revelstoke National Park are super cute.

When: Wednesday, August 3 to Sunday, August 7, 2022

Where: Revelstoke, BC