Editor’s note: This story contains language that some readers may find disturbing.

A BC judge has denied an attempt to seek financial compensation after a wedding guest severed her finger in a vault door during the reception.

While the guest was injured, the legal fight was brought forward by the couple, Keith Walkinshaw and Christin Yu, who claimed that seeing the finger on the floor resulted in emotional damage and that the venue was in breach of contract over the 2018 incident.

The reception was held at The Permanent in Vancouver, a historic venue that started as a loan company before becoming a bank in 1935.

It was restored and now serves as a heritage space, where guests can wander around some 100-year-old features, including the bank vault.

“At some point the entire rear wall of the vault was removed, thereby, rendering the vault insecure. On the front, is a large door that is floor to ceiling in height and approximately 5 feet wide with external locking mechanisms and hinges. The door to the vault is impressive and a focal point where several photographs have been taken,” the BC provincial court document outlined.

The building manager says that the couple was instructed to keep the vault door shut and ensure no one plays with it, adding that it was heavy.

A rental contract was drawn up following a few visits which included a waiver.

However, during the wedding, the vault door was opened and one of the guests was injured, sending her and her finger to the hospital.

The judge said there was no evidence to suggest the vault door was unsafe, and therefore the claimants were unable to prove that the venue breached the contract. The judge said that the guests were “reckless” and “unsafe” with the door.

“[Yu] states the emotion of the event resulted in the wrong song being played for the first dance and that her enjoyment of the evening had been compromised by the accident and her worry for her friend,” the judge said.

The judge dismissed the small claim on October 28.