To be, or not to be: BC to determine fate of vaccine card later today

Later today, BC health officials will hold a briefing on COVID-19 and the province’s pandemic response strategy, and they will likely decide the fate of the BC Vaccine Card.

If you’ve grown tired of showing your BC Vaccine Card at restaurants and venues, you will likely no longer be required to by the end of the week. The official expiration date for BC’s proof of vaccination has been set for April 8, and while BC could still shift its plans, it seems likely that they’ll be dropping the requirement.

BC will also likely be discussing fourth doses, with additional information for those still waiting for a booster invitation.

The BC Ministry of Health will also outline what residents can expect over the coming weeks and what the strategy might be in the event of a COVID-19 resurgence.

One small step for BC, a giant leap for its pandemic response

BC has had proof of vaccination in place since September 2021.

If BC follows through with scrapping the BC Vaccine Card later this week, it will remove the final provincially mandated layer of protection against COVID-19.

As restrictions lift, many people will be going at their own pace. Businesses and event organizers can choose to continue requiring masks. Let’s be respectful and kind, and consider others’ situations and comfort levels. Thanks for doing your part. https://t.co/8Rz6gITRYu pic.twitter.com/Wdc4zHdfgT — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) March 11, 2022

While residents are still able to use their masks in public settings and while businesses could still choose to keep the BC Vaccine Card requirement in place like some have done with masks, it’s a decisive shift in BC’s COVID-19 strategy.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is no stranger to COVID-19 resurgences, and she has addressed the possibility of a COVID-19 comeback in the fall. Henry stated that some of the tools that were once required but will no longer be required could be reimplemented if the situation calls for it.

Some health experts have suggested that we’re already seeing a COVID-19 resurgence across Canada thanks to the Omicron sub-variant, BA.2., and BC health officials will likely address this as well.

Daily Hive will have the latest information as it emerges later today.